(KMAland) -- The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office has reported a pair of recent arrests.
Andrew Kennan, 18, of Clearfield turned himself in on Thursday, June 16th and was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and theft. The charges were a result of the previously reported search warrant for a stolen stop sign in rural Taylor County. Kennan posted bond and was released.
Devon Shaw of Bedford was also arrested on June 16th and charged with simple domestic abuse assault. He was held on no bond until seen by the magistrate. He has since been released from custody.