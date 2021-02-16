(Sidney) -- Many KMAland school districts called off classes or switched to remote learning Tuesday because of bone-chilling temperatures.
Tim Hood is superintendent of the Sidney, East Mills and South Page school districts, where students received instruction via computers, rather than making the cold trek to school with temperatures hovering between 15 to 20 below in many areas. Hood tells KMA News he's been in constant contact with transportation directors in each district to gauge the cold's impact on bus fleets.
"Our biggest concern on a day like this is our diesel buses gelling up," said Hood, "and not having heat with kids on a route out in the country. We felt the safest thing to do today (Tuesday) was to go ahead and do remote learning. Tomorrow (Wednesday) looks like it will be a lot warmer. Hopefully, we should be able to run at the regular time."
Hood says he appreciates parents in each district for working with school officials on days of inclement weather.
"Everything from some roads occasionally that aren't as easy to get to," he said, "parents have met us and brought their kids to the bus, those kinds of things. So, again, we're very appreciative of all the parents working with us on the days we're having school. We want to continue to do things as safely as we can, for everybody involved."
This week's record cold has also hampered construction projects--including those involving schools. Sidney's School Board received an update on construction of the new CTE addition to the junior-senior high school Monday night. After considerable progress in the fall, Hood says the cold has brought the project to a screeching halt.
"Obviously, we were very fortunate to have great weather early on, and kind of got ahead of schedule a little bit," said Hood. "But, obviously in Iowa, and we've had some of these stretches. So, there hasn't been any work going on for the last week to 10 days at the site, just because of the cold weather and the winds. They're getting ready to start setting the first sets of steel, and obviously, they need days when the wind's not blowing to be able to do that."
With warmer weather in the forecast, Hood hopes work will resume on the project next week.
"If my eyes didn't deceive me," he said, "I think we saw a possible upper 30's maybe next week. If that's the case, they thought that maybe they'd be able to get back after some things maybe next week."
The junior-senior high school's CTE addition is one project included under a $10 million bond passed in the Sidney district in November, 2019.