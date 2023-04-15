(Washington) -- Nebraska's threatened and endangered species - as well as farmers, ranchers and businesses - will benefit if the Recovering America's Wildlife Act becomes law this year.
At the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich - D-NM - and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis - R-NC - have reintroduced the bill.
The National Wildlife Federation's Director of Wildlife, Hunting & Fishing Policy Mike Leahy is optimistic it now has the support and momentum it needs.
"Every year there are new studies that come out highlighting how dire the situation is for a lot of species," said Leahy. "About a third of the species in this country are at heightened risk of extinction and decline."
Leahy acknowledged that Congress is still working out funding for the bill, a major roadblock last year.
The Act would give states and tribes $1.4 billion a year to spend on their federally-mandated Wildlife Action Plans, with $98 million designated for Tribal Nations' conservation programs.
Leahy said Nebraska would get roughly $16 million a year to help with 770 species identified as "in conservation need."
Leahy said the so-called RAWA calls for a "proactive, collaborative approach," and would fund projects with farmers, ranchers, landowners and businesses.
"Enhancing grasslands to conserve working farms and ranches," said Leahy. "That supports rural communities and businesses and also the wildlife in those communities. There's control of Eastern red cedars, control of junipers, strategic grazing strategies that can benefit livestock and wildlife."
Michael R. Coe, president of the Nebraska Wildlife Federation, says in an agricultural state like Nebraska wildlife organizations must work with the agricultural community.
"Now, it's not that agriculture landowners are anti-wildlife," said Coe, "but sometimes their farming practices don't work well with wildlife unless we do some specific things to protect them."
Coe said both RAWA and the Farm Bill - which is up for renewal this year - contain provisions designed to help farmers develop, or strengthen practices that benefit wildlife.
"Some of them are based on just training you on how to, for instance, manage your hay crop that doesn't interrupt nesting of birds," said Coe. "Some of has to do with setting aside acres, the old CRP concept."
Nearly 12,000 species in the U.S. are currently considered threatened or endangered. Nebraska has 32.