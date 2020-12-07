(Des Moines) -- The continuing coronavirus pandemic is impacting KMAland residents in more ways than one.
In addition to the medical threats posed by COVID-19, there's also the psychological and emotional stress. State officials are attempting to address those issues through the COVID Recovery Iowa program. Karen Hyatt is the program's state manager, and an emotional mental health specialist with the Iowa Department of Human Services. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Hyatt says grant money awarded by FEMA helped create the program.
"The purpose of the grant is to offer free support counseling, referral information, guidance to people as they try to navigate their way through a very unusual situation," said Hyatt. "We want to help normalize as much as we can what's going on, and really just provide that basic mental health support that people might not normally need."
Hyatt says the program is open to anyone showing signs of mental health issues associated with COVID-19.
"If a person finds that they're having trouble concentrating," she said, "their minds jumping around more than usual, they're eating less than they usually do, or more, having trouble sleeping--those are just some basic things that we all go through from time to time. But, if they're lasting for more than a week, or impacting your ability to do the things you need to do during the day, those are sure signs of stress a person's going through."
Hyatt says economic hardships are another issue creating coronavirus-related issues. She says many parents also face the dubious task of coordinating their child's remote learning activities, and worrying about their employment status at the same time. Social isolation caused by COVID-related quarantines pose another challenge.
"It's a lonely time for a lot of people who are unable to see their friends and family," said Hyatt. "We know that there are nursing homes or facilities that have been in their rooms, and not able to socialize since May or March. But, people are also isolated in their homes. So, we've done a lot of fun activities, and tried to find things to help people break some of that social isolation."
Those activities include book clubs on social media, a handwritten pen pal program, chat buddies and other methods. Anyone seeking assistance may access the COVID Recovery Iowa website.
"There's a contact sheet on the website," she said. "A person can fill that out, and request to speak to somebody for personal support, or any number of things, and send that in to us. There's also three hotline numbers listed at the top of our COVID Recovery Iowa website that a person can call, either speak with someone right then on the phone, or ask to speak to a counselor."
There's also the program's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube accounts listed under COVID Recovery Iowa. You can hear the full interview with Karen Hyatt on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.