(Red Oak) -- Plans for selling two vacant properties in the Red Oak School District are on hold.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Red Oak School Board held public hearings on the proposed sales of the former Webster and Bancroft elementary facilities. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News local residents raised some concerns about the sales during the hearings.
"We had a number of residents from the Heritage Hill area attending the meeting," said Lorenz, "and, they expressed some concerns about the lack of clarity surrounding how the properties would ultimately be used. They offered some alternate ideas, which I think were interesting. Ultimately, they encouraged the board to dig a little bit deeper into the issue, do a little bit more investigating before selling the properties to an outside group."
Lorenz says the board tabled action on both properties in order to do more fact finding.
"We're going to invite a representative from Gold Nugget Properties to come and speak to the board," he said, "and, we're going to look at some of the options that the folks raised last night. We anticipate doing that at the next board meeting. But, no action was taken last (Monday) night."
However, the board did approve a bid for new playground equipment at Inman Elementary School. Lorenz says the board planned to replace the equipment last spring.
"The bid was quite a bit higher than what we originally projected," said Lorenz. "But, the board did approve a bid of $45,000 that will help us spread kids out, social distance and just provide more opportunities for kids. So, we're excited to get that going."
Board members also approved the bid of Seller Construction of Red Oak for more than $28,000 for the initial phase of internet improvements to the football field's press box.
"The board knows that we're going to have to spend an additional $8,000 or $9,000 to install the actual hardware and technology," he said. "But, the first step is getting the envelope buttoned up, and getting the heating, and cooling and all those things installed, so that the technology can work property."
The board also approved a number of policies regarding student fund raising, handling of local, state, federal and miscellaneous revenue, and on-line fundraising campaigns, among others.