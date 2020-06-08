(Red Oak) -- A Monday afternoon accident resulted in damage to a MidAmerican Energy power pole in Red Oak.
According to the Red Oak Police Department, officials were called to the 1000 block of East Valley Street for a hit and run around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.
The car and driver, 29-year-old Chelsea Joan Hale, was later located. Hale's vehicle -- a 2015 Volkswagen Passat -- sustained $5,000 worth of damage in the accident. A power pole -- owned by MidAmerican Energy -- suffered $1,000 worth of damage.
Hale was cited for failure to maintain control. The Red Oak Police Department was assisted on scene by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and the Red Oak Fire Department.