(Red Oak) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Red Oak Monday morning.
Red Oak Police say the accident occurred on Highway 48 near the Cubbies convenience store shortly before 8 a.m. Authorities say a 1985 Chevy K-10 pickup driven by 74-year-old David Hammer of Red Oak and a 2022 Chevy Silverado K-2500 pickup driven by 26-year-old Dakota Petty, also of Red Oak, were northbound on 48 when Petty's vehicle stopped behind a non-contact vehicle waiting to turn left into Cubbies' parking lot. Authorities say Hammer didn't see the other vehicles stopped, and rear-ended an anhydrous tank trailer pulled by Petty's pickup.
Hammer was taken by Red Oak Rescue to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Hammer was cited for following too close.