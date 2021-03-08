(Red Oak) -- A two-vehicle accident in Red Oak sent two people to the hospital over the weekend.
Red Oak Police say the accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 48 and U.S. Highway 34 late Friday afternoon. Authorities say a 2009 Mazda MZ6 driven by 22-year-old Halea Brandon of Lenox was eastbound on 34 when it failed to stop at the intersection. Brandon's vehicle broadsided a black 2011 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 56-year-old Dwaine Hurt of Red Oak, which was northbound on 48.
Brandon and a passenger in her vehicle, 33-year-old Michael Meyer of Lenox, were taken by Red Oak Rescue to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak for evaluation of possible injuries. Brandon was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and a yield right of way.