(Red Oak) -- Investigators have determined the cause of a fire damaging a Red Oak apartment building Sunday afternoon.
Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman says a joint investigation by the Red Oak Fire Department and State Fire Marshall's Office determined the fire was accidental and electrical in nature. Firefighters from four KMAland departments battled the fire at 615 North 3rd Street in Red Oak. Montgomery County's Communication Center received multiple 911 calls regarding the fire shortly before 2:15 p.m. Red Oak Police officers arriving at the scene confirmed all occupants had escaped. Red Oak firefighters requested a second alarm. Firefighters from Stanton and Elliott, as well as additional aerial support from Glenwood's Fire Department, responded under mutual aid.
Firefighters contained the blaze to its origination point, an upstairs apartment unit. However, the entire structure suffered smoke and water damage. American Red Cross officials assisted five adults displaced due to the fire. No injuries were reported, but two cats were found dead.