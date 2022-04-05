(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials have approved plans to increase the city's water and sewer rates.
By a unanimous vote Monday evening, the Red Oak City Council adopted a 5% increase to its sewer rates and approved the first reading of a 2% increase to water rates. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says the more significant rise in sewer rates comes from meeting a specific percentage of revenue in paying back bonds for sewer plant renovations done on the city's plant several years ago.
"We are required to have our fees set so that they bring in a revenue that exceeds our expense by 10%, that's what our bonding requires, (and) we feel the 5% makes us do that," said Wright. "When you say it's required, I'm not trying to say a 5% increase is what's required, there's nothing that says that, but we are required to maintain certain revenue stream per our bonding."
Meanwhile, for water, Wright says the two percent increase is to keep up with production costs and adds the city's rates have remained lower than other area communities.
"The water is just trying to keep pace with the increased costs for production," said Wright. "By comparison, we are extremely cheap with neighboring communities so we've always done a very good job of keeping our rates as affordable as we can. And obviously we're blessed to have an aquifer that requires very little treatment, because the communities that have surface water it's a whole different game, and a much more expensive game, to treat water."
Wright says the increases, which were anticipated in the city's upcoming budget, will go into effect on the bills received on July 1st.
The council waived the second and third readings for the sewer rates by a 4-1 vote, with councilman Brian Bills casting the lone dissenting vote, but a motion failed to waive the same requirements for water. Wright says the second readings for water rates will be at the next council meeting on April 18th.