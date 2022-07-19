(Red Oak) -- Two suspects are charged in connection with an altercation in Red Oak early Tuesday morning.
Red Oak Police say 24-year-old Abigail Jean Kates of Red Oak was arrested for domestic abuse assault, 1st offense, while 32-year-old Dylan Thomas Griffeth of Red Oak was arrested for 4th degree criminal mischief and domestic abuse assault, 1st offense. The arrests stem from an incident in the 300 block of East Market Street in Red Oak shortly after 3:15 a.m.
Both suspects are held in the Montgomery County Jail without bond.