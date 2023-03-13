(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak-based company is set to test the national waters with a new, more eco-friendly water bottle and cap.
At a University of Maryland coffee shop last week as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Biobased Products Day, Single Use Solutions launched its SOLU water bottles and caps. Red Oak resident Bill Horner is behind the company that designed the plant-based bottles, which will soon be available in "closed-loop" venues. Horner tells KMA News it has been a long journey as they worked to find plants that could support the product.
"The bottles are now made from sugar cane and the caps are made from a combination of other plants and that's the difficult part -- the cap," said Horner. "That's what's really taken us the last five years to develop so that it worked perfectly in every situation with every water bottler. Because, all water bottling plants have different equipment, so you have to create a product that will fit everywhere."
Horner worked with environmentally friendly bottles before, as in 2003, he started Naturally Iowa in Clarinda. The company was an organic dairy processing plant and were some of the first to use Polylactic Acid, or PLA, milk bottles.
But, the product won't be hitting the store shelves just yet, as Horner says the "closed-loop" venues will be vital in tracking the use of the bottles and caps following consumption.
"We'd collect 90% of the bottles 90% of the time," he explained, "So, that means we have to be in a hospital, or a school, or a special event, or some place where there's receptacles at the exits so that empty bottle comes back and then we collect the bottles and grind them up."
From there, on top of being recycled into more plastic bottles, Horner adds they can be ground up into filament for 3D printers.
"So it takes some of the sting of higher front end costs out of the product and supplies a much needed product because 3D printers are getting to be pretty common," said Horner. "For someone as old as I am that's a new thing to me, but for young people they've known about 3D printers for a long time and they're becoming more common."
Horner adds that if the bottle makes it to an industrial compost site, it would bio-degrade within three to four months or in less than a year if it should make it to a landfill. However, despite the product's development, Horner acknowledged the next task is to convince hearts and minds despite an increased upfront cost for the bottles and caps.
"To the point of saying, 'you know what, we know that the bottles made from plants cost a little bit more and that's just by the nature of the best, but there is two sides to costs," he said. "It's the initial cost and then what are the costs of finding bottles all over the place that don't get recycled."
The USDA's National Biobased Products Day recognized the 20-year trek of the Bio Preferred Label initially introduced in the 1992 Farm Bill by then Iowa Senator Tom Harkin. More information on Single Use Solutions and its new bottles and caps are available on the company's website.