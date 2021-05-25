(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are taking further actions to address possible student academic or emotional issues due to COVID-19.
Red Oak's School Board made several personnel-related decisions at its regular meeting Monday evening. The board approved the use of ESSER II funds from federal COVID relief dollars for a dean of students at Inman Elementary School through the 2022-23 school year. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the dean would help address social, emotional and behavioral needs among elementary students.
"One of the things that we've been looking at is trying to provide adequate emotional supports, behavioral supports for students who have been struggling," said Lorenz. "That's one of the byproducts of COVID, I'm afraid. We've also put an emphasis on instructional leadership. We're trying to make sure our principals are in classrooms with teachers, coaching teachers, and helping to model to those good instructional practices.
"One of the barriers to doing that is just the discipline issues, the minor crises that arise during the course of the day. So, we're hoping to provide some additional administrative supports, so that Dr. Shelly can be a more visible instructional leader, and have a greater impact on teaching and learning."
Including FICA, IPERS and insurance benefits, the dean's salary totals $91,000. Board members also approved using ESSER II funds for hiring an additional secondary guidance counselor through that same time period. Lorenz says the additional counselor would help bolster student assistance at the secondary level.
"We've done a lot of things in terms of reimagining what that curriculum will look like, what types of supports will look like," said Lorenz. "So, we want to make sure we're doing a very good job of academic planning, postsecondary planning, things like career explanation. As we revise the scope and sequence of that curriculum, it became apparent to us that we're a little bit shorthanded."
ESSER funding would also provide for 20 additional contract days for the district's curriculum coordinator for summer enrichment/summer school activities aimed at addressing COVID-related learning losses.
"As you can imagine, we have a number of kids that are signed up for summer school," he said. "So, we have to make sure we provide adequate supervision, that we ensure that teachers and paraprofessionals have proper direction. So, the fact that we have summer school events happening in different buildings, we need to coordinate those things."
In other business, the board awarded the food service management contract to OOPA Food Management. Ron Lorenz made his comments during KMA's 7:05 newscast. You can hear the full interview here: