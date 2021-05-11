(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are taking steps to address a possible learning loss due to COVID-19.
Meeting in regular session Monday evening, the Red Oak School Board approved the purchase of the Wilson Reading Curriculum for more than $49,000. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the curriculum is a supplemental program aimed at helping students improve reading comprehension.
"It's used to help struggling readers, based on the Orton-Gillingham methodology," said Lorenz, "which uses a multi-sensory approach. And, that means it uses visual, auditory kinesthetic outcues to help students make connections between sounds and words."
Originally used with younger students, Lorenz says the program is being expanded for all grade levels.
"Typically, it focuses on elementary students who are just learning to read, but it runs the gamut K-12," he said. "
Students were forced to switch to remote learning at the end of last school year due to state restrictions imposed by COVID-19. Another round of virtual learning only took place for two weeks in November after a spike in coronavirus cases in the area. Lorenz says it's too early to determine the extent of the reduction in learning due to COVID.
"I had a meeting with superintendents last week," said Lorenz. "I think that we're all anxiously awaiting some of our ISAP scores, and trying to figure out what this means. There's no question there's been a learning loss, but to quantify that at this point, I wouldn't even want to begin to try. We know that we've had some disruptions, and we want to compensate for those, and get those kids up to speed. We're just focusing on moving forward, and providing the best possible interventions for those kids."
Money from the district's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds will cover the curriculum's cost. With that same fund, the board approved the purchase of side-by-side administrative coaching in implementing the Marzano Focus Growth and Evaluation Model totaling $9,000. Lorenz made his comments during KMA's 7:05 newscast Tuesday morning.
In other business, the board...
---approved the resignations of Jessie Bruning as prom sponsor, SueAnn Crouse as National Honor Society advisor, Patty Henke as high school assistant girls basketball coach, Terra Brummett as senior high school fall play assistant and Tessa Mittag as agricultural education instructor and FFA advisor, all effective at the end of the current school year.
---approved the hiring of Laura LaPrell as junior high fall play director and Katie Adam as kindergarten instructor for the 2021-22 school year.
---rescinded the engagement letter authorizing the State Auditor;s Office to conduct a special audit of the FFA activity fund.
---approved an engagement letter authorizing King, Reinsch, Prosser and Company to complete a special audit of the FFA activity fund.
---approved the list of graduating seniors for the class of 2021.