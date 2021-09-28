(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are using COVID relief dollars to address learning gaps at the elementary level.
By unanimous vote Monday evening, the Red Oak School Board approved the use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief--or ESSER funds for hiring an additional interventionist at Inman Elementary School. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the interventionist's position will continue through the 2022-23 school year.
"Like most districts, we have students who have experienced some gaps," said Lorenz, "some unfinished learning due to the COVID pandemic. So, we would like to hire an additional staff person to work directly with those kids, and try to fill those gaps. This is a person that would be a teaching position. They would work specifically with kids in terms of delivering targeted intervention, hopefully get them up to speed so that we can move past this pandemic situation."
The elementary interventionist's salary totals $53,000, including FICA, IPERS and insurance benefits. In other business, the board approved the creation of a sick and emergency leave bank for non-bargained school employees. Lorenz says the bank is similar to one already in place for contracted staff members in need of extended leave time.
"We don't have or didn't have such a bank for those individuals who weren't part of such unit," he said. "We recommended that the board approve a bank that is identical to what's already being offered, and that would included those non-bargained personnel, such as our maintenance employees, our central office staff, our administrators."
Lorenz says non-bargained staff members participating in the bank can contribute up to five days of their accumulated sick leave, and one day of accumulated family leave. Those staffers can request up to 15 days of additional sick leave and eight days of emergency leave from the bank.
"Those leaves are for serious extended illnesses," said Lorenz. "They're not for kind of run-of-the-mill things, like the flu or routine medical procedures. They're really intended to serve for folks that have faced some pretty serious medical issues, and have used their other leave opportunities. So, it's really a safety net for those people."
Also Wednesday, the board approved the purchase of equipment for the high school's weight room totaling $6,172. Lorenz says the high school's athletic booster club will reimburse the district for the purchase cost.