(Red Oak) -- Partial re-roofing efforts at Inman Elementary in Red Oak have been completed.
That's according to Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz, who updated the Red Oak School Board on the progress of the project at Wednesday night's meeting. Additionally, the board unanimously approved an initial payment of over $195,000 to Elevate Roofing for the project, including the replacement of roughly 9,500 square feet over the "old Inman" portion of the school. Lorenz says he was pleased to see the project complete ahead of the 2023-24 school year.
"They've done a nice job and the total cost of those roof repairs, you'll recall, were $219,228 minus a $2,000 change order or credit for insulation that came in under cost," said Lorenz. "So, the $195,505 is the first payment minus the retainage."
The partial re-roofing efforts were identified as part of a long-term facilities assessment conducted by Alley Poyner Machietto Architecture late last year. Lorenz adds the district still has over $20,000 yet to be paid in retainage on the project.
"Iowa Code and the contract that we have requires that we reserve a portion of the payment and withhold it to make sure the project has been completed to our satisfaction and that everything is done as it should be," Lorenz explained. "So, the amount of retainage is $21,723 and that will be paid in a subsequent disbursement."
In that same assessment, Alley Poyner Machietto Architecture officials recommended looking into the remainder of the ballasted roof with an estimated cost between $990,000 and $1.2 million in 2032.
In other business, the board unanimously approved the first reading and waived the second for an updated board policy that establishes a new exemption for students from physical education classes. In July, Lorenz says the Iowa Legislature officially amended general accreditation standards for schools--allowing 9th-12th grade students to be excused from physical education classes if they participate in a school-sponsored activity requiring similar activity to a unit of P.E.
"So, essentially what that's saying is if a student is out for a sport, they're eligible to request a waiver and not participate in physical education," he said. "There are other waivers that exist and pre-existed this and those include participation in work-based learning program, other academic courses that aren't otherwise available, junior ROTC, the legislative page program, and then there are also exemptions for medical or religious purposes."
Even though the exemptions have been expanded, Lorenz notes they are still bound by the Health Kids Act, which requires parents of a student wishing to receive a waiver must submit a physical activity contract about how their student will engage in at least 120 minutes a week of physical activity during the school year.
In other business, the board...
--Approved the hiring of Jesse Taylor as Fall Activities Supervisor, Andrew Wilkinson as Paraprofessional at Jr-Sr High School, Debbie Graber as Preschool TLC Instructional Lead at Inman Elementary, Meshell Billings as Kindergarten TLC Instructional Lead at Inman Elementary, Melinda Smits as 1st Grade TLC Instructional Lead at Inman Elementary, Brandi Blackman as 2nd Grade TLC Instructional Lead at Inman Elementary, Kristina Chilton as 3rd Grade TLC Instructional Lead at Inman Elementary, Angie Montgomery as 4th Grade TLC Instructional Lead at Inman Elementary, Sonia Kunze as 5th Grade TLC Instructional Lead at Inman Elementary, SueAnn Crouse as 6th Grade TLC Instructional Lead at Inman Elementary, Connie Dentlinger as TLC Assessment Lead at Inman Elementary, Rebecca Figurelli as K-3 TLC Student Assistance Team Coordinator at Inman Elementary, Beth Rehbein as 4-6 TLC Student Assistance Team Coordinator at Inman Elementary, Jacki Viner as TLC Mentor Teacher at Inman Elementary, Julie Johnson as TLC Mentor Teacher at Inman Elementary, Mark Haufle as TLC Mentor Teacher at Inman Elementary, Curt Adams as TLC Mentor Teacher at Jr-Sr High, Billy King as Van Driver for the 2023-2024 school year pending licensure, and Juan Ramos as Paraprofessional at Jr-Sr High School all for the 2023-2024 school year, and the resignation of Bevin Anderzhon as High School Fall Play Director effective immediately.
--Approved the second reading of Board Policies 706-711.
--Approved an amendment to the Red Oak Junior-Senior High Handbook revision allowing out of town guests to Homecoming.
--Approved amending the 2023-24 High School Course Book to include Culinary Prep and Production I and Culinary Prep and Production II courses.