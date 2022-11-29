(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are locking in rates for natural gas usage for the next school year.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak School School Board approved a participation agreement with the Iowa Local Government Risk Pool Natural Gas Program for the 2023-24 school year. Speaking on KMA's 7:05 Newscast Tuesday morning, Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says the agreement allows the district to avoid the majority of the risk associated with a volatile natural gas market.
"It allows us to contract for gas for the entire year and defer the risks that are associated with just market volatility and rising prices," said Lorenz. "We defer those to a third-party provider so we have much greater budget certainty and the peace of mind that comes with that basically."
The Iowa Local Government Risk Pool is a 28E agreement founded in 2019 by K-12 Public School Districts to provide more stability to school district budgets by pooling risks. School districts pay a single premium at the start of the fiscal year to cover all natural gas services for the year.
Lorenz says the agreement is typically reviewed and renewed in the early spring. However, the school wanted to capitalize on the current pricing due to anticipated rising energy costs.
"Demand is increasing particularly in Europe and prices have been following," he said. "So, last summer in August natural gas prices approached $10 a unit, but then they fell in November to just around $6. Now commodity brokers are anticipating another increase, so we wanted to make sure that we locked in those prices."
However, the superintendent adds the cost is still a rather significant increase from the current school year.
"This year we payed just under $60,000 and we're looking at just over $100,000 next year," said Lorenz. "But, I think this is the best price we're going to get so we wanted to jump on it."
In other business, the board approved an SBRC application for open enrollment in the current year that were not included in the certified enrollment for the prior year for over $144,000, re-appointed Bret Blackman as board president and Katie DeVries as vice president, and adjusted their meeting schedule to one meeting a month on the third Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. beginning in January. You can hear the full interview with Ron Lorenz below: