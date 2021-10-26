(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials continue to use COVID relief dollars to meet the district's needs.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Red Oak School Board approved the use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief or ESSER funds to hire a math interventionist at Red Oak High School through the end of the 2022-23 school year. Cost of the new position, including FICA, IPERS and insurance benefits, is approximately $60,000. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the new position is similar to that created at the elementary level to help students with COVID-related learning gaps.
"It's an individual that will work directly with students and teachers to implement targeted math interventions aimed at closing the achievement gaps among those struggling learners who may have gotten a bit behind due to the pandemic," said Lorenz.
Additionally, the board approved using ESSER funding for school bus Wi-Fi equipment and data plans for the current school year. Lorenz says installing Wi-Fi on buses serves several functions.
"First of all, it provides internet access to students when they're on those long bus trips," he said. "We can also use those as portable internet Wi-Fi stations, if you will. We can park buses in underserved areas, and provide resident students internet access up to 300 feet away from the buses. It also allows our transportation department to track buses and dispatch assistance when necessary. So, we see that as a pretty positive thing."
Lorenz says almost $2 million in COVID relief money has been spent by the district. The superintendent believes Red Oak schools have been good stewards with the money.
"The majority of that were summer school and other learning supports," said Lorenz. "But, we have purchased a lot of technology. We have upgraded a lot of our virtual learning spaces. So, I would say the money has been welcome. It's been put to good use."
Board members also approved another non-ESSER funding related purchase--the installation of additional security cameras at Red Oak Junior-Senior High School. The board also approved the development process for the 2022-23 school calendar. Ron Lorenz was interviewed during KMA's 7:05 a.m. newscast. You can hear the interview here: