(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials hope an upcoming assessment can address any possible shortcomings regarding building security.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak School Board approved a contract with Strategos International LLC out of Kansas City for physical security and vulnerability assessments and to review the district's current emergency operations plan. In total, the assessments come in at $16,188. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the contract comes in light of a recent announcement from Governor Kim Reynolds' office allocating $100 million to enhance school safety across the state.
"She created a School Safety Bureau to help districts identify and mitigate school based threats, and she also provided up to $50,000 per school building to make what they called 'minor capital improvements' or things to enhance security in schools," Lorenz explained. "to receive those funds, we have to conduct the type of vulnerability assessment that we're talking about."
He adds the district had previously scheduled an assessment through the state-provided vendor for the assessment, but the board wanted to find a more timely and possibly in-depth process.
Lorenz says the assessment would cover a wide array of topics to identify gaps in building security.
"They're going to spend time with our administrative team, they're going to spend a lot of time looking at our systems and our policies, and most importantly looking at our facilities," said Lorenz. "They're going to help us identify any potential short comings so that we can rectify those."
Lorenz adds the assessment could also align with the current comprehensive facilities assessment underway in the district. In addition, the superintendent says the company will review and possibly consolidate the district's state-required emergency operations plan.
"You know natural disasters to hazardous material spills to 'you name it,'" said Lorenz. "Those are things that we look at every year, we drill on, and we train. But, it's going to be nice to have professional security people come in and just guide us and tell us how we can make those things stronger and implement them with integrity."
While recent school shootings such as the Uvalde, Texas incident earlier this year have brought school security back to the forefront, Lorenz says the state has been enhancing required security over the past several years.
"Unfortunately, we've had too many types of those situations and this has really been a priority for the state of Iowa for the past several years," he said. "I think it was about four years ago that the state said in no uncertain terms that district's had to have these state approved emergency operations plan, and I think that was a very positive thing. It's something that's on the minds of all school districts and educators and that's why we want to make sure we're doing it the right way and we're as prepared as we can be."
Lorenz says the hope is to begin the assessment in early October with a report back from Strategos International by as early as December. Lorenz made his comments on KMA's 7:05 Newscast Tuesday morning, and you can hear the full interview below: