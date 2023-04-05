(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials and representatives for the district's instructors have reached a consensus on teacher contracts for the 2023-24 school year.
Meeting in special session Wednesday afternoon, the Red Oak School Board approved a collective bargaining agreement with the Red Oak Education Association, including a $2,200 bump in pay for teachers across the board. The agreement also includes a base salary of $37,375. The agreement came just under a month since both sides presented their initial proposals. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says the agreement also includes a one-time $1,000 retention stipend to current teachers returning for the 2023-24 school year.
"All in all it was a very positive and mutually beneficial settlement," said Lorenz. "When you look at just the $2,200 increase, that represents a 3.2% increase and when you include the $1,000 retention bonus, it's a 4.53% increase."
While the agreement freezes the pay schedule from the current school year, Lorenz says it also adds $8 to the supplemental pay to $278 per unit. The superintendent says he was pleased to see a consensus in a timely fashion on the one-year agreement.
"I felt like the process was good, amicable, and it was actually quite quick," he said. "Everyone seem to be satisfied."
ROEA representatives had initially proposed a 6% total package increase that included a $2,000 raise to the base wage and another 6% increase in the 2024-25 school year. School officials had then countered with an over 2.8% total package increase, including a $2,000 increase for each step in each lane in the salary schedule.
In related business, the board also approved hourly wage and salary increases for the remaining non-bargained personnel -- including the school nurse, principals, program directors, and support personnel. Lorenz says they are recommending a similar $2,000 yearly increase across the board.
"That equates to a 3.23% increase for the nurse, a 1.88% increase for principals, and a 1.27% increase for directors, and actually a -5.36% increase for central office support personnel -- and that's the product of the elimination of a position," said Lorenz.
In other business, the board approved several personnel considerations, including the hiring of Heidi Harris as the school business official and board secretary and treasurer, Beth Rehbein as a Title I reading teacher at Inman Elementary, and Anna Ramaker as a classroom teacher at Inman all for the 2023-24 school year, and the resignations of Spencer Plank as a high school social studies teacher and head varsity basketball coach, Nevada Meis as a special education teacher at Inman and middle school volleyball coach, John Allison as junior high volleyball coach, Clay Selberg as varsity assistant wrestling coach, and Dillon Wiser as varsity assistant wrestling coach all effective at the end of the 2023-24 school year.