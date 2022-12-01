(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials will have a new meeting schedule beginning in 2023.
The Red Oak School Board held its annual reorganizational meeting Monday night, including the reappointments of Bret Blackman as Board President, Jackie DeVries as Vice President, and Deb Drey as Board Secretary. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's 7:05 Newscast, Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says the board spent a significant amount of time reviewing its meeting schedule.
"We have traditionally had our board meetings twice a month on the 2nd and 4th Monday of the month, and moving forward, we're going to look at consolidating those meetings into a single meeting each month, and meeting on the 3rd Wednesday," said Lorenz. "We're going to keep our 5:30 start time and we certainly want to maintain our quarterly work sessions, but that is going to look a little different for us and we're anxious to see how it goes."
Lorenz says the board is hopeful the change will allow for more efficiency.
"I think it was just a matter of using people's time efficiently," he said. "I think we're confident that we can get our business done with one meeting a month and it's as simple as that."
Lorenz says the district looked at other board schedules around the state and southwest Iowa for reference. However, the superintendent adds that the decision ultimately came down to what they thought was best for their district.
"There's certainly a mix when you look at districts across the state and across southwest Iowa, there's many districts that have one meeting a month and there are many districts that have two," said Lorenz. "So, it's just all a matter of the needs of the individual district and what board members want to do."
Additionally, Lorenz says the board would also keep quarterly work sessions. In the motion to approve, Board member Roger Carlson said the board could assess and review the change in April 2023. The new schedule will go into effect in January. Additionally, the board approved its committee assignments for the upcoming year and the designations of the Red Oak Express as its legal publication and Ahlers and Cooney as legal counsel when necessary. You can hear the full interview with Ron Lorenz below: