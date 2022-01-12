(Red Oak) -- It's 'back to the future" for the Red Oak School District in terms of class schedules next school year.
Earlier this week, the Red Oak School Board approved the proposed shift from a block bell schedule to a more traditional format for the 2022-23 school year. Under the current schedule, students attend four classes per day under 90 minute blocks. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News reverting to a traditional schedule means eight periods per day, with a 45-minute class length. Lorenz says several factors led school officials to propose the change.
"We think that a traditional bell schedule, or a traditional delivery model, is going to provide us greater continuity of instruction, better retention for students, and also help teachers focus on their instruction," said Lorenz. "We're optimistic that it's going to allow teachers cover a lot of material and spend less time reviewing a lot of things."
Lorenz says the biggest reason involves meeting state literacy and math standards.
"The Iowa Department of Education encouraged us to provide at least 45 minutes of daily literacy and math instruction as part of our MTSS--or Multi-Tiered Systems of Support--and their differentiated accountability systems," he said. "Having been identified as a school requiring targeted supports to close the achievement gap among special education students, we have to do everything we can to improve in this area. And, we think that the daily math and reading instruction is going to help us do that."
Lorenz says switching to a traditional schedule will mean an adjustment for some students and instructors.
"A traditional schedule is something most people are familiar with," said Lorenz. "So, I would say it would take more adjustment moving from a traditional schedule to a block--as opposed to (moving) from a block back to a traditional schedule. It will take some getting used to, and we're going to work with teachers to help facilitate that. I think some kids may like, some may not. We're just going to have to wait and see."
In other business, the board approved the hiring of Jeremy Funk as maintenance-grounds technician for the current school year, pending a background check.