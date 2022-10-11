(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials have backed some slight changes to a boiler replacement project.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak School Board approved a set of change orders on the Junior-Senior High School STEAM Center boiler system replacement amounting to $15,070. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the additional expenses bring the total cost for the project, contracted with the Ray Martin Company, to roughly $178,000. He adds the change orders address some additional findings discovered after the board initially awarded the contract.
"The change orders last night included replacement of boiler pumps as well as the seal kits," Lorenz explained. "That's something we wanted to move on pretty quickly on because they have those in stock and they are available. We want to make sure we can purchase them because, as you know, supply issues are always a challenge."
Lorenz says the replacement comes to address failing boiler in the STEAM Center, which he previously stated had failed twice within the past 20 years.
Additionally, Lorenz says Ray Martin proposed an update to the plumbing system for the boilers.
"Rather than push water through the boiler system, they wanted to pull through water through -- which is the industry standard," said Lorenz. "That requires some plumbing reconfigurations and they wanted to do that to increase the longevity of the boilers. They also wanted to install a sensor, basically, that would kind of enhance the efficiency of the boilers."
However, even with the change order, the project is still coming in well below the original budget of $291,000.
"We were pleased that despite the change orders of $15,000, the total expense is still going to be well below the amount that was budgeted," he said. "And actually Ray Martin's original bid combined with the change order is still well below the alternate bid. So, we're going to come in under budget and we're ought to get that done in a timely manner."
Lorenz says the hope is to have the replacement project completed within the next month. Lorenz made his comments on KMA's 7:05 Newscast Tuesday morning, and you can hear the full interview below: