(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak School District continues to utilize its COVID-19 relief dollars to address learning loss amongst its student.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak School Board approved the use of ESSER III funds to provide summer school, certified personnel service incentives, and pay para professionals and other staff. Red Oak Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the summer program was funded through ESSER II funds last year, but some slight changes have been made to the scheduling.
"Rather than host three general sessions like we did last year, we plan to host two three week general sessions for all students," said Lorenz. "And then we're also going to offer two two-week intersessions for students in grades kindergarten through 8th grade that require more targeted interventions. Those will be kind of a small group setting by invitation, and we're hoping that's really going to help us provide some intense and necessary instruction so those kids can be successful."
Additionally, Lorenz says the COVID relief dollars will provide an incentive to the instructors needed for the summer programming.
"That would essentially equate to $500 a week, so in other words if they agreed to serve for instance, a three-week general session they would receive a $1,500 incentive stipend," said Lorenz. "And then for those two week targeted periods, teachers would get a $1,000 incentive. That's in addition to the hourly rate that they would earn just teaching the courses."
Lorenz says the dollars will also go towards providing the regular pay for any para professionals or other staff needed during the summer.
The superintendent says the program is intended to assist students between semesters but also to continue to recover from learning loss related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There's always a recoupment period when kids leave for summer and come back, it takes time to get back on their feet academically to get kind of back into the swing of things, and that was only exacerbated by COVID," said Lorenz. "So, even though the pandemic has settled down a little bit, we're still trying to get caught up and we want to make sure we're providing kids everything they need to be successful and we think that summer school is a great way to do that."
General summer sessions will run from June 6th-24th and July 11th-29th, and two week intersessions from June 27th-July 8th and August 1st-12th. Lorenz made his comments on KMA's 7:05 newscast Tuesday morning, and you can hear the full interview with the webstory at kmaland.com.
In other business, the board...
--Approved the hiring of Anthony Jones as Dean of Students at Inman Elementary School, Kelsie Schmidt as Elementary Music Education Teacher.
--Approved the resignations of Keatis Kunze as IT Support Specialist effective April 22nd, Melissa Shaw as Paraprofessional at Red Oak Early Childhood Center effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
--Approved a Special Education Agreement with Southwest Iowa Apex Consortium for the 2021-22 school year.
--Approved the purchase of new football uniforms for the 2022-23 school year.
--Approved the first extension to the Fixed Price Agreement with OPAA for 2022-23.
--Approved the hiring of up to Three Seasonal Activities Supervisors for the 2022-23 School Year, in the amount of $3,780 each.