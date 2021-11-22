(Red Oak) -- It's a policy the Red Oak School District never hopes to implement.
By unanimous vote--but with reluctance--the Red Oak School Board Monday night approved the first reading of a policy mandating COVID-19 vaccines for the district's employees. Red Oak's district is the latest to weigh in on a volatile issue facing large employers across the country. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz told the board the policy stems from emergency rules implemented by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration November 4th.
"These rules require large employers and organizations with more than 100 employees to implement policies that require full vaccinations against COVID-19," said Lorenz, "or alternately require those employees to demonstrate evidence or proof of a negative COVID test weekly, and also wear facemasks in the workplace, including vehicles."
Lorenz, however, says OSHA's rules faced immediate court challenges. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds joined 10 other states and multiple organizations in filing suit against OSHA and President Biden to vacate the new rules and put a stay on enforcement. After the Texas-based U.S. Fifth Circuit Court granted a stay, the matter was referred to the U.S Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, covering Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee and Kentucky.
"So, we really have no way of knowing when this will be resolved," he said. "It's likely it will go on for months, because whatever ruling is issued, it's going to be appealed, and it's very likely it will go to the Supreme Court. Our attorneys have counseled us, and told us that we have to position ourselves to respond to whatever ruling may come, whenever it may come."
If the court upholds OSHA's rules, Lorenz says the board would hold a second reading on the policy. If the rules are struck down, he says the policy would be "put in a drawer," and fade away. The superintendent says the policy is not something he'd recommend.
"This is not something that we're doing locally," said Lorenz. "It is not a preference or a priority of the school district. We're being told we have to do this. And, I know that every large organization in the country is wrestling with this, and there are probably as many different approaches than there are organizations. But, we're trying to be transparent, and we're trying to be very clear about what's happening. That's why we're bringing this to you tonight."
Lorenz, however, says the board would be obligated to approve the policy's second reading, because the district receives federal funding--and faces stiff penalties if it fails to comply.
"The fine for a single violation is $36,000," he said. "Willfully refusing this, the fine is $136,000. So, there's teeth in this. OSHA tends to be very black and white--they don't really negotiate."
Until then, Lorenz says the district is caught in the middle of a political struggle. In other business Monday night, the board elected Bret Blackman as board president for the 2021-22 school year, and Jackie DeVries, vice president. Blackman and board members Roger Carlson and Kathy Walker took the oaths for new terms on the board, having been reelected unchallenged in this month's school board election. The board also unanimously approved an additional maintenance support position for facilities at the total package cost of $63,882.