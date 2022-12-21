(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials hope to reign in rising health insurance costs for the next school year.
During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Red Oak School Board approved setting a defined district contribution for health insurance for all covered employees at the current levels for the 2023-24 school year. Ron Lorenz is the superintendent of the Red Oak schools. Lorenz says the decision to set a specific contribution comes as the ability to keep up with continued increases is starting to catch up with the district.
"The past few years we've seen 10% increases in health insurance and we're expecting another significant increase this year, so we know we've got to do something to get a handle on our insurance cost," said Lorenz. "We conducted a market comparison recently that showed we're already spending more on insurance than most of the districts in our region, and that's going to be more difficult moving forward."
Lorenz says the district is part of a trust with other schools and education organizations that are assessed annually. As a result, he says the district's usage of insurance benefits often dictates the increases.
"If you're a district that has relatively few claims, you might get a 0% increase, if you have a moderate amount of claims, you're going to get a 5.9% or 6% increase, if you have a high number of claims, that's when you're looking at the 9.9% or 10% increase," Lorenz explained. "We have a very veteran and staff and as all of us get older, we're more prone to use those insurance offerings and benefits, and the past few years we've come back pretty high."
Of the 70 districts in the trust, Lorenz says 54 already have a defined contribution or defined benefit. On top of serving as a cost-saving and budgeting measure, the superintendent says it also allows employees to shop for possible benefits.
"Which means you have a set amount that the district offers and then employees have the opportunity to select different plans based upon their needs and based upon how much they want to pay," he said. "So, when we crunched some numbers, if somebody wants to stay with their current offering of a $1,500 deductible, it's going to cost them more. If we have a 10% increase they're looking at $82 a month. But, if they want to move to a higher deductible, a $2,500 deductible plan for instance, they might pay $15 a month."
Lorenz says the plan is to put together a committee comprised of various school employees who utilize the insurance to discuss the possible offerings and make a recommendation to the board. He says one item gaining traction now is offering a health savings account or HSA.
"If we were to adopt a high deductible health plan that includes a health savings account, people could opt for a higher deductible plan that costs less in terms of premium, and then the district contribution could go into an HSA," said Lorenz.
Lorenz says the committee intends to meet with the district's insurance broker on January 18th.
In other business, the board...
--Approved the retirements of Becky Dolch and Jewell Moore as Inman Elementary Teachers effective at the end of the current school year, the resignations of Taylor Clark as the Inman Elementary School Counselor and Kelly Jones as an Inman 2nd Grade Teacher and Assessment Lead for TLC both effective at the end of the current school year, and the hirings of Shawn Parker as Study Hall Monitor at the Junior-Senior High School and Heather Hodgkin as a Para Professional at Inman Elementary both for the 2022-23 school year.
--Approved increasing the rate of pay for para professionals, building secretaries, and bus drivers by $2 per hour for both the remainder of the current school year effective January 1st and for the 2023-23 school year.
--Approved the At Risk/Drop Out Application Modified Supplemental amount of $315,976.
--Approved the orange gym floor refinishing at the high school not to exceed $5,678.50.