(Red Oak) -- A special program addressing students' emotional needs has found a new home in Red Oak for the upcoming school year.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Red Oak School Board unanimously approved partnering with the Green Hills Area Education Agency to host the "Rising Hope" Academy for the 2023-24 school year. The move comes as the agency looks to relocate the therapeutic classroom from Clarinda after making some programming changes. Ivan Gentry is the Director of Special Education with Green Hills AEA. Gentry says the classroom is an area to serve students with the most challenging needs in their agency -- which he adds is currently greatly limited in space.
"There are over 2,000 students right now in our AEA alone that have behavior goals and of those 2,000 students, over 64% of them are considered level three -- so they'd be getting our most support and services of any students in the area," said Gentry. "And of those students, there's really not a lot of openings or spots for those students to be served in."
Gentry adds the classroom in Red Oak, primarily serving 1st through 5th graders, would serve up to eight students throughout the region, with Green Hills providing staffing, training, oversight, and administrative support. In his talks with the agency, Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says Green Hills officials like the central geographical location of the school within their region.
"They like the idea of being here in Red Oak in large part because of our location and proximity to U.S. Highway 34, and I think the fact we have a local AEA office helps," said Lorenz. "I'd like to thing the relationship we've developed with the AEA is appealing to them as well. So, we've been having these conversations for a while."
He adds there are three or four students in the district who would be strong candidates for the program. In addition, Lorenz says having the classroom just outside Inman Elementary in the portable unit brings services for the district's staff and students they otherwise wouldn't have.
"We've talked about specialized training -- the AEA has graciously agreed that when they train their teacher, paraprofessional, and behavioral person, they have offered to include us in that -- so our teachers would have the benefit of that on site to go through that training," he said. "As they do social skills instruction, if we have children that perhaps they're not even in the program but just need that, they have invited us to piggy back and allow our kids to participate in that as well."
Additionally, rather than charging rent for the classroom, the superintendent says they are working out an agreement for Green Hills to provide administrative support to the district in lieu of rent. The only item of some concern, Lorenz says, is ensuring there is adequate space in the portable unit for the classroom. However, he adds the additional support and training the district would receive from the partnership greatly outweighs any inconveniences.
"We are kind of tight but because we've experience declining enrollment and we have not filled at least one of our title positions, that does give us a bit more flexibility," Lorenz explained. "Jane (Chaillie) has come up with a plan where she's going to be able to shift those classrooms back into the building and we may have to double up with a couple of specialized classrooms. But, I think any inconvenience we experience will be outweighed by the additional resources we're going to get and the additional help that we're going to get with some of those challenging behaviors."
Lorenz adds that Inman Principal Dr. Jane Chaillie's duties would increase slightly to handle coordinating items such as lunch and recess for the students in the classroom. However, Chaillie stated her support for bringing in the program and the potential benefits for students and staff in her building.
In other business, the board...
--The Hirings of Zachary Eberle as 6-12 Instrumental Music Teacher, Denise Stull as English Language Arts Teacher and Junior High Fall Play Director, Shaely Nowls as High School Assistant Bowling Coach, Alec Ruskell as Varsity Assistant Wrestling Coach, Janelle Erickson and Sierra Wilkinson as Junior High Volleyball Coaches, Tristan Johnson as Varsity Head Girls Basketball Coach, Carter Bruce as Varsity Assistant Girls Basketball Coach, and Dillon Wiser as Varsity Assistant Football Coach all for the 2023-24 school year and Nolan Blackman as Season IT Support for the summer of 2023.
--Approved the first readings of board policies 700-705 and 905.1.
--Approved the Class of 2023 List of Graduates.
--Approved Life Insurance, AD&D, Long-term Disability, and Dental Insurance Policy Rates with Lincoln Financial for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.
--Approved the renewal of an engagement letter with Mercer Health and Benefits LLC for the 2023-24 school year.
--Approved renewing Specialty Underwriters Insurance for the 2023-24 school year for $109,661 -- up 14% from the current school year.
--Approved increasing the 2022-23 daily substitute teacher pay rate from $130 to $140 and the 2023-24 substitute support staff by $2 an hour.
--Approved hiring Southwest Iowa Parking Lot Maintenance out of Shenandoah to restripe the parking lots at Inman Elementary and the Junior-Senior High School for $8,800.
--Approved purchasing MyView Elementary (K-6) Literacy Curriculum for $206,445.55.