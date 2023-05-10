(Red Oak) -- Plans are set to replace portions of the Inman Elementary roof in Red Oak this summer.
Meeting in special session Tuesday night, the Red Oak School Board approved awarding a contract to Elevate Roofing for just over $219,000 for the roof replacement over an older portion of the elementary school. The bid came in over $55,000 under the engineer's estimate of $275,000 from Alley Poyner Machietto Architecture. The approval also came after the board accepted the plans, specifications, and form of contract following a public hearing. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz laid out the proposed scope of work.
"Project specifications call for the removal of 9,500 square feet of existing membrane roof and insulation of the metal deck and then replacing with seven inches of insulation and 60 Mil EPDM roofing," said Lorenz. "Then also 136 feet of fletching gutters and downspouts."
Officials with Alley Poyner Machietto Architecture say the section of the roof, which was installed in 2001, is beginning to fail. Elevate Roofing was one of two bidders on the project, with Scott Enterprises submitting a roughly $280,000 proposal.
Daric O'Neal with Alley Poyner Machietto Architecture adds that two different unit prices are included in the proposals that could be added or subtracted from the lump sum as needed. One of which, he says, includes roof sheathing replacement.
"I don't anticipate that we're going to find that as the drawings we have show that there's not any of that in there, but if for some some reason it was added, we have a unit price for that," O'Neal explained. "Then we also have a unit price for joint sealants and that was something we added because there was a line item on our 'catch-all' list of some maintenance and this would handle that. So once they get up there and do that work, we can identify some of those areas that we would like to perform that."
In related business, the board also approved a letter of agreement with Alley Poyner Machietto Architecture for their efforts in designing and coordinating the partial re-roof process for $12,000. Lorenz says the letter formalizes the firm's efforts to get the project up and rolling.
"This is simply for the work that Daric and his team have provided in terms of preparing the specifications and particularly coordinating the bidding process," he said. "And I know there will be work yet to do just in terms of the administrative services during the course of the construction project."
Lorenz adds that the project is expected to be completed by October 1 with a $15,000 bonus if the project meets full completion by August 15 -- before the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.
In other business, the board...
--Approved the hiring of Jesse Taylor as P.E. Teacher at Inman Elementary, Amy McClintock as a Special Education Teacher at Inman, Ron DeVries as the Varsity Boys Head Basketball Coach, all effective for the 2023-24 school year and Alec Ruskell as the Varsity Assistant Softball Coach for the 2022-23 school year.
--Approved the resignations of Bevin Anderzhon and Stuart Longsworth as English-Language Arts Teachers at the Junior-Senior High School, Mary Carlson as a Math Teacher at the Junior-Senior High School, Ashley Gacke as a 5th Grade Teacher, Heather Hall as the District Nurse, Coleman Mullenix as the P.E. Teacher, Varsity Head Girls Basketball Coach, Assistant Varsity Girls Track Coach, Student Council Sponsor, and Weight Training Sponsor at the Junior Senior High School, Dillon Wiser as Assistant Junior High Football Coach and Assistant Junior High Wrestling Coach, Taylor Wood as Instrumental Music Teacher at the Junior-Senior High School, Tristan Johnson as the Head Varsity Boys Tennis Coach, Nikki Rengstorf as Junior Class Prom Sponsor, and Ron DeVries as Varsity Assistant Boys Basketball Coach, all effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year.