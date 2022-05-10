(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are taking temporary measures to address the district's space issues.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Red Oak School Board approved the leasing of a two-room portable modular classroom for 39 months at a cost of more than $139,000. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the portable unit will provide additional room at Inman Elementary School, where classroom space is at a premium due to increased enrollment.
"Our enrollment has been up," said Lorenz "and, we're in need of some additional space. But at the same time, we want to make sure we are very measured. A portable unit will give us some flexibility, and alleviate some of the space issues that we have."
Lorenz says finding a portable unit was difficult.
"I don't know whether it's due to COVID, or just some supply chain issues," he said, "but those units are in very short demand. We were able to locate units in Fremont, Nebraska. So, the board approved a lease that would stand three years. The board emphasized that it's a temporary solution. We don't view that a longterm proposition by any means. But, it's going to help us bridge the gap until we can address some of these space issues in a more permanent way."
Lorenz says requests for proposals have been sent out to respective companies to conduct a long-range facilities assessment. The superintendent hopes the board selects a company at its June meeting.
"We've received several proposals, and we're in the process of sorting through those," said Lorenz. "So, last (Monday) night, we talked a little bit about that process, kind of reiterated the desire to be very intentional, forward-thinking and transparent in our approach to make sure we're considering all the factors, and all of the variables in making the best possible decisions about our facilities moving forward."
Board members took other infrastructure-related action Monday night by approving a contract with Engineering Technologies, Incorporated to assess the junior-senior high school's STEAM boilers, and prepare plans, specifications and estimated cost of replacement, and a contract with Larson Engineering, Incorporated to assess the condition of the high school track for a future resurfacing project. Lorenz made his comments on KMA's 7:05 newscast Tuesday morning. You can hear the full interview here: