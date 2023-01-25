(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are ensuring the district's bus fleet is secured for the upcoming school years.
During its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Red Oak School Board unanimously approved the leasing of three 77-passenger diesel buses through Bluebird for the 2023-24 to 2025-26 school years for just over $76,400 a year or over $229,000 total. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says the move comes in anticipation of any supply chain issues and the current lease agreement expiring in September. However, he adds there are also a couple of reasons they would prefer leasing the vehicles versus purchasing them.
"First of all to reserve more of our (Physical Plant and Equipment) funds in the event that we need them in unforeseen circumstances -- it helps us to be a bit more liquid," said Lorenz. "Leasing also minimizes our maintenance cost because the buses run on warranty and many of the things that come up are payed for. We have things like tires that are less of an issue during that lease period."
Lorenz says the district could purchase the three current leased gas buses for roughly $134,000, but the warranties would expire shortly and would also have to be transported to Des Moines or Waterloo for warranty work. Alternatively, while diesel buses might be slightly more expensive up front, the superintendent says they have greater access to services within the immediate region.
"If we get diesel engine buses, we have much more opportunities to have them worked on including here in town," Lorenz explained. "If we can't find a common certified mechanic, we know we can take them to Council Bluffs, which is half the distance to Des Moines and a fourth the distance to Waterloo."
He adds that the diesel pumps in town are also easier to access for large vehicles than gas pumps. Lorenz says the agreements would be paid through the district's Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, or PPEL, funds. Given the district's ongoing facilities study, Lorenz adds leasing would allow them to be more mindful of the dollars that also often contribute to facility work.
"We currently have about $3,153,000 in available PPEL funds, which would cover these lease agreements," he said. "But I think we have to mindful of the fact that those are the same funds we would use for roof replacements and things like that. So, we do want to be careful in the case we need those funds to do other things."
Lorenz says the agreement would be a continuation of the current agreement as they would swap out the current gas vehicles for the diesel buses. In related business, the board unanimously approved the purchase of a Thomas Minotour Handicap Accessible bus with a wheelchair lift for over $90,400. Lorenz says the move comes to replace the current vehicle beginning to show its age, and to utilize a smaller vehicle more suited to the in-town bus routes.
"Most of the routes for those students are in town and it's challenging to get the buses in and out of driveways, cul-de-sacs, and other tight areas -- so the smaller or shorter bus would lend itself to that," said Lorenz. "The other factor we have is that the (Minotour) buses do not require a CDL to drive, you still have to have a Chauffer's license, but you don't have to have a full blown CDL. So, it's much easier to find people to drive those."
Lorenz adds it would likely be an 18-month wait time on the new vehicle due to the current production rates.
In other business, the board...
--Received the Teacher Leadership and Compensation Program Mid-Year Review
--Approved a number of personnel moves including the acceptance of Vivian Ogden as the Jr High and High school Volunteer Assistant Track Coach, the hirings of Brittany Evans as a paraprofessional for the Jr/Sr High School, Josephine Dalke as paraprofessionals for Inman Elementary, Clay Selberg and Dillon Wiser as Senior High School Wresting Assistant Coaches, and Lisa Joint as Accounting Clerk for the Administrative Office all effective for the 2022-23 school year, and the resignations of Laura LaPrell as the Senior High Fall Play Director and Yearbook Sponsor and Cheri Klimek as the Junior High Student Council Sponsor both effective for the 2023-24 school year, and Tammi VanMeter as an Administrative Assistant effective January 30th.
--Approved the 2nd reading of board policies 600 through 604.
--Approved a Senior Early Release Program.
--Approved the 2023-24 High School Course Book.
--Approved increasing the central office support staff wages by $1.50 per hour effective February 1st and an additional $1.50 per hour effective July 1st.
--Approved purchasing the K-12 Documentation Management Software to digitalize a variety of school records and documents.
--Approved the purchase of ThinkPad Chromebooks for teachers using ESSER funds for $89,746.
--Approved offering a Junior Varsity Girls Soccer Program for the 2023 Spring Season.
--Approved prorating the one-time $1,000 hiring incentive for the 2022-23 school year over the remaining months in the year, effective February 1st.