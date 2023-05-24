(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials have given their support to increases in various substitute pay rates.
During its latest regular meeting, the Red Oak School Board unanimously approved increasing the district's 2022-23 daily substitute teacher pay rate from $130 to $140. Additionally, unanimously, the board approved increasing the 2023-24 substitute support staff by $2 an hour. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says the increase in substitute teacher pay comes to remain competitive with other area school districts.
"We are currently paying $10 less per hour than the average of our area, so we are recommending an increase of our daily substitute rate to $140 effective July 1 so that we can remain competitive and make sure we're able to get subs," said Lorenz. "Everybody's struggling with it, but we want to make sure we're paying a competitive rate."
Much like full-time teachers, Lorenz adds there has been difficulty finding and retaining substitute teachers across the state.
Meanwhile, Lorenz says the current substitute support staff rate is also slightly below average.
"When we look at the substitute rates for secretaries, paraprofessionals, and bus drivers, we are kind of in that range of about $2 per hour below the average," he said. "It's a little bit different for each work group but it's right in that range. So, we're recommending a $2 increase to all of those work groups and support staff folks."
In other business, the board approved life insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, long-term disability, and dental insurance policy rates with Lincoln Financial for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years. Primarily, Lorenz says the switch would dramatically reduce what was expected to be an 18% increase in dental insurance for the upcoming year while also presenting additional cost-saving measures without sacrificing their current benefit offerings.
"A switch to Lincoln Financial would also save the district money on life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance -- all told, it's going to save us about $4,071 per year for the first two years," Lorenz explained. "Now, at the end of those first two years, we're right back where we are now because that guaranteed rate period is up and we're probably back to shopping for the best possible deal. But, right now this is going to save the district money and is not going to diminish our insurance."
He added the district is also at the end of the second year with its current insurance provider, The Standard, for the respective benefits.