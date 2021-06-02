(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials continue to use COVID-19 relief dollars to address technological needs in the district.
Meeting in special session Tuesday morning, the Red Oak School Board approved the bid of RTI totaling $10,242 to optimize the digital network infrastructure within the district's facilities. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the project was suggested by a technology audit conducted by the Green Hills Area Education Agency.
"We're trying to reconfigure and optimize our digital network--our switches, and our servers and those kinds of things--that carry our digital signal throughout our buildings," said Lorenz, "and really allow us to transmit data back and forth."
Board members also approved RTI's bid of more than $65,000 to install new internet cable in the district's buildings. Another bid approved was from KCAB for almost $27,000 for replacing outdated document cameras in classrooms. Lorenz says the cameras are a modern version of an overhead projector.
"We have some outdated cameras in our rooms right now," he said. "As they get older, they become a little less reliable. They're really expensive to maintain. So, we made the decision to use some ESSER funds to go ahead and replace those."
Also approved was the purchase of 300 Chromebooks from Government Connections, Incorporated totaling more than $91,000. Similar to football helmets, the superintendent says computers need to be replaced.
"We're using Chromebooks in a number of grades," said Lorenz, "but this is part of our rotation, part of our arsenal, if you will. As some machines become old, they get a little outdated. We recycle those, and have to replenish that supply. So like I said, we never want to buy all of those computers at once, because they would all become outdated. So, this is just a portion of our stock, if you will."
In addition, the board approved Allensworth Heating and Cooling's bid of $50,200 for installation of a new heating and air conditioning system in the district's administration building. Funding from the district's ESSER II dollars awarded through previous COVID relief packages will cover the technology purchases.
In other business, the board approved the hiring of Brad VanHouten as seasonal groundskeeper for this summer, Courtney Madison as elementary special education instructor and Makinzey Bates as ag instructor.