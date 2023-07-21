(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials have approved updated cell phone policies in the district.
During its regular meeting Wednesday night, the Red Oak School Board approved the Inman Elementary and Junior-Senior High School student handbooks, which included updates to cell phone policies in their respective buildings. School officials have been looking into updating their electronic device regulations for a few months due to concerns over growing distractions for students in the classroom. Most of the changes are occurring in the Junior-Senior High building. Junior-Senior High Principal Nate Perrien says they have updated their policy to state that cell phones are not to be used by students anywhere throughout the building during class time.
"So, you can't be walking from the classroom to the office and whip out your cellphone because you have that little time to use it," said Perrien. "Anytime from bell to bell when there's class time, kids are not to be using their phones or personal communication devices."
However, he adds that students could use them between class periods or at lunch. In terms of offenses, Perrien says the first and second incidents would be handled similarly to before, including the phone being taken to the office and a call home to the parents or guardian explaining the situation. However, Perrien says a parent or guardian would have to retrieve their child's phone from the office on the third through fifth offenses.
"The phone would be confiscated and the only way that student is going to get that phone back is if their parent, guardian, or someone comes and gets it for them to give back to the student," Perrien explained. "If the parent says 'I can't be there,' or 'I don't want to come get it,' we'll keep the phone locked in our safe overnight. It's safe in there and then we'll give it back to the student the next morning."
For the sixth offense and beyond, he adds there would be in-school suspension time added on top of the parent having to retrieve the phone from the office. However, Perrien says they are also open to establishing behavior plans for students who reach that amount of offenses.
"If we get to that point where we have a kid is getting suspended, we might have to come up with a behavior plan specifically for that kid and their cell phone at school, which might include them having to turn their phone into the office when they come into school," he said. "The point of the plan is to keep them from getting in trouble and also keep them in the 'learning realm.'"
Perrien also noted exceptions for health reasons, such as monitoring glucose levels, or for students in online college classes who have an authentication process on their phones. Meanwhile, at Inman, Principal Jane Chaillie says the guidelines for her students remain the same. Barring medical exemptions, elementary students cannot use their cell phones during school hours due to potential distractions.
"Phones need to be turned off or silenced and put in lockers and cubbies that students have and smart watches should be in that 'school mode' so that they can't be used for messaging during school hours," said Chaillie. "We just really feel that if a parent needs to get in touch with their student, have them call (the school) and have adults help coordinate those conversations."
Chaillie noted one change on the first infraction, which would send the device to the school office rather than their teacher.
In other business, the board...
--Approved the hiring of Jada Schwindt as Jr/Sr High ELA, Chris Koontz as Inman Elementary Para-professional, Tracy Vannausdle as Jr/Sr High Student Council Sponsor and Jr/ Sr High TLC Instructional Lead, Trisha LaValleur as Jr/Sr High Para-professional, Janelle Erickson and Brett Eubank as Jr/ Sr High TLC Instructional Lead, Sharon Allison and Jen Wilcoxson as Jr/ Sr High TLC Mentor Teacher, Tiegen Podliska as Jr/ Sr High TLC Intervention Lead, and Kelsey Mangold as Jr/ Sr High TLC Assessment Lead all for the 2023-24 school year and the resignation of Allie Allison as Paraprofessional effective June 20, 2023.
--Approved a resolution to continue participation in the Instructional Support Program for a period of five years commencing with fiscal year ending June 30, 2025.
--Approved the 2023-24 Teacher Handbook and Red Oak Preschool Handbook.
--Approved the purchase of Google Workspace for Education Plus for $5,000.
--Approved a Go Bound Agreement with ASPi Solutions, Inc.
--Approved the 2023-24 fuel bid from United Farmers Coop, the 2023-24 trash removal bid with Batten Sanitation, the 2023-24 snow removal bid with Orme Outdoor, LLC, and the 2023-24 pest control bid with Sellers Pest Control.