(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials continue to deliberate the best course of action regarding cell phone use during school hours.
During its regular meeting Wednesday, the Red Oak School Board met with administrative staff to discuss the current cell phone policies in place at the two primary campuses along with potential action steps to curb any cell phone use issues during classes. School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says the discussion comes after a survey he sent out showed that 74% of the over 360 respondents indicated they would support implementing more stringent cell phone regulations during the school day. Inman Elementary Principal Jane Chaillie says her building has avoided many cell phone issues since implementing a "door-to-door" policy during school hours.
"So, from the moment they enter the building, we ask them to put cell phones away and we do allow them to get cell phones out after we have dismissed school," said Chaillie. "So, they may get them out of their bag and check and I do know that we have some that check for if somebody's going to pick them up or 'am I a a walker.' Most of those calls do come through the school office now though since we do have this 'door-to-door' policy."
Chaillie adds the small number of issues is also thanks to teachers enforcing the policy consistently. However, she says there have been a few instances of a "second-time" infraction involving the student's parent retrieving the cellular device from the building office at the end of the day.
But, according to Junior-Senior High School Principal Nate Perrien, it's a different story in his building and many high schools throughout the area. While most teachers remove the phone if they see one being used until the end of a class period, Perrien says the policy can also remove the phone from the student until the end of the day.
"The policy is written that the teacher has the ability to say 'you're not suppose to have your phone out, give it to me,' then they bring the phone to the office after the class period and the student has to pick it up at the end of the day," he said. "For subsequent offenses you're talking detention, ISS, and OSS. The problem with that is that we've got some kids that would be looking at expulsion right now because they've had so many cell phone violations."
Perrien says students readily having access to their cell phones in their pockets can also impact how teachers handle classroom management. While not endorsing an incredibly stringent rule such as an all-out ban on cell phones during school hours, Perrien adds that a "door-to-door" policy similar to Inman could help mitigate the issue.
"I go back to the old days when I first became an administrator in the 2007 to 2010 era and phones were fairly new and not a lot of kids had them -- they'd get in trouble if teachers could see the phone in their pocket because they weren't suppose to have their phone on them," said Perrien. "Something to that effect where it's in their backpack and not really accessible unless you're digging in there and it's easy to see and maybe some more stringent policies where you're expecting the parents to come pick the phone up."
While acknowledging that most students are okay with cell phones, Perrien does believe that the 15-20% of students consistently having cell phone issues could be reduced with a more stringent policy. Lorenz adds it'll also be a challenge to find any middle ground regarding cell phone use during lunch or a passing period between classes.
"Nate (Perrien), you said you don't really have a problem with it during lunch and I don't think I do either, but then when you start getting to passing period I go to some of the comments from teachers who are saying they fight cell phones every period," Lorenz explained. "So, you have them out during passing period, they walk into class, and the first thing you do is fight the kid to put the cell phone away. I don't know if it's practical to say 'you can't have it during passing period' and I'm not commenting on that, I just don't know where the line is."
Board members asked Perrien, Chaillie, and Lorenz to research the topic further and bring possible changes to the building cell phone policies in student handbooks back to the board by its June meeting.