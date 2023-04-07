(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials continue to review and prioritize facility maintenance and improvements.
During a special work session Wednesday afternoon, the Red Oak School Board received an update from Superintendent Ron Lorenz and Maintenance Director Adam Wenberg on projects identified for this summer. The discussion comes after the board advised the district to identify projects needed in the coming months and what could be handled in-house from a long list of short and long-term projects identified by Alley Poyner Machietto Architecture. Among those recommendations was replacing a portion of the Inman Elementary roof built in the 1960s, or "Old Inman," projected to cost between $247,000 and $302,000. However, Lorenz says they would need to outsource that project, which is up for consideration this summer.
"Because of the cost and scope of that project and Iowa Code requirements, we have to have an engineer or architect spec that, and then we have to have the board approve those specifications and have a public posting process so people are aware of the project," said Lorenz. "Once we satisfy all of those procedural requirements, then Alley Poyner will help us by posting the job on online job or contractor sites who do this kind of work."
Lorenz says they plan to publish for a public hearing on April 19th for the project and adds that Daric O'Neal with Alley Poyner has already begun gauging different contractors' interest in the renovation.
Among the 21 maintenance items listed for this summer is removing strainer screens and flushing the boiler pipes at Inman, along with possibly replacing some of the ball valves, fittings, and piping. However, Wenberg says the district may need to look into replacing the nearly 23-year-old boiler at Inman sooner than initially projected.
"In that piping system that all of the hot water travels through throughout the building, we have had failures in dielectric unions and things like that," said Wenberg. "If a boiler goes down, things start to contract down and we'd get leaks throughout the entire building if that boiler goes down. So, it's making me nervous to that aspect because there is a lot of dielectric unions throughout the building. And we've even had some classrooms when if the heat goes down or that room doesn't require heat for a while, the seals will start leaking in there too."
Wenberg was also unsure if the boiler would last six to 10 more years, as projected by Alley Poyner in their recent facilities assessment. Either way, Wenberg adds they plan to begin the extensive maintenance on the piping right after school ends in May.
Meanwhile, regarding projects identified by Alley Poyner, Wenberg says items such as redistributing the ballast on the Inman roof, replacing hollow metal doors, and various roofing repairs at the junior-senior high school could likely be done in-house. However, a high priority at the junior-senior high school, he says, is addressing issues with the sewer lines, with the main line on the north end being invaded by tree roots and on the south end where a dip has formed, creating a backup.
"This line on the south end now every two weeks we do a flush of extra water from the bathrooms that are right over by the choir (room) -- we just run the sinks and stools to make sure," Wenberg explained. "Because we have some mud and stuff infiltrating the sewer line, so we have a leak somewhere getting into the sewer."
He adds the north line has been cleared of roots at least four times in the past two years. However, given the short time frame since a major facilities overhaul to condense down to two campuses, Lorenz adds it would be good to see if any of the issues identified would fall under a warranty.
"Are some of these actually warranty issues that the builders should be addressing," said Lorenz. "It's certainly not all of them, but in a few cases I think that's something we need to pursue and find out 'do we need to be paying for this,' or should someone else be paying for it or do it correctly."
Lorenz says he plans to schedule a meeting with O'Neal, the contractors who performed the construction and renovation efforts, to determine the best course of action and priorities.