(Red Oak) -- Like most KMAland school districts, Red Oak school officials have established a transportation plan during harsh road conditions.
At its regular meeting earlier this week, the Red Oak School Board approved a hard surface roads only plan for the 2022-23 school year. Speaking on KMA's 7:05 Newscast Tuesday morning, Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says the plan is typically only put in place when gravel roads are deemed unsafe or inaccessible to school vehicles.
"The plan the board approved last night can be implemented when gravel roads become icy or drifted with snow, and it can also be implemented in spring time when the roads become too muddy or too rutted to travel," Lorenz explained. "We communicate with our parents and let them know that in certain conditions we're going to get ahold of them and that they need to transport or get their children to the predetermined sites so that we can get them safely to school."
However, with the unpredictability of weather, he adds that communication is critical with parents when the plan is implemented.
"It's a case-by-case determination just like we talk about weather closures and those kinds of things," said Lorenz. "You just have to see what mother nature gives you and then you make the decision based on the information we have."
In other business, the board approved the purchase of a van with a lift for the school's lunch program for up to $65,000. During Monday's meeting, Lorenz says the current vehicle has been having some issues.
"It doesn't have a ton of miles, it's only got about 68,000 miles on it, but it's been in the shop several times for repairs and we're also having some problems with the external lift," Lorenz explained. "Since we currently have sufficient funds in the Child Nutrition Account, we would like to purchase a van, and then we would use the existing van, or repurpose it, into our facilities fleet. One of our vehicles is on its last legs -- it's transmission is gone. With nearly 200,000 miles, it's rusting in have and there's just no reason to get it fixed."
Lorenz says Transportation Supervisor Barb Lombard has received multiple quotes for around $63,000.
In other business, the board approved the purchase of on-site and virtual staff development and support from the Marzano Focused Growth and Evaluation Model for $37,950, the resignation of School Business Official and Board Secretary/Treasurer Deb Drey, currently the school's longest tenured employee, effective June 30, 2023, and the hiring of Colby Sorenson and Colin Bruce as high school wrestling assistants for the 2022-23 school year.