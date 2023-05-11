(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are considering whether to host a special program addressing students' emotional needs.
During a special meeting Tuesday evening, the Red Oak School Board discussed whether or not the district could partner with the agency to host the "Rising Hope Academy." Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says the discussion comes after Green Hills AEA approached the district about using its facilities through a 28-E agreement after they made some programming changes in Clarinda -- where they had previously been hosting the academy. Lorenz says the agency believes the district's centralized location in the region would serve the program well and that school officials are formulating a plan to utilize the portable unit outside of Inman Elementary.
"We've been doing some work with declining enrollment and the fact that we are not hiring back one of our title teachers that we lost this year, we have to do some doubling up," said Lorenz. "But, we think we have a plan where we could repurpose that room and that could provide some very helpful supports for some of our challenging kids."
He adds that Inman Principal Jane Chaillie (Shelly) is confident in their plan to accommodate for the extra space. Lorenz says the academy would likely be limited to eight students and adds three or four Red Oak students who would fit the program well.
On top of potentially serving district students within the program, the superintendent says it would also be an opportunity to bring a behavior specialist, teacher, and paraprofessional -- all hired by Green Hills AEA -- closer to the district.
"Those people would be running that program in that facility which is adjacent to our building," he said. "we would then be able to piggy back on specialized training, if we had students who were not necessarily in the program, but in need of social skills instruction, they have said they would allow them to do that."
Lorenz also says the partnership could create additional special education supports through the AEA via the academy's program director.
"This is by far from flushed out, but they are going to have a program director that is going to oversee that program and we have had some preliminary conversations about potentially splitting that person," Lorenz explained. "So, they would spend half their time or two days a week helping us with our special education administrative functions, dealing with the most intense IDP situations, coordinating testing, and those kinds of things. That would be something we would get sharing dollars for as well."
He adds the 28-E agreement would be a minimum of one year, but he says just how long the contract would be is still being determined due to the portable unit likely leaving in the next couple of years. Lorenz plans to bring further details and possible action to the board's regular meeting next week.