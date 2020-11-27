(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are reviewing options for the future of two former school buildings.
Discussion regarding the potential disposal of the former Webster and Bancroft Elementary Schools took place at a recent Red Oak School Board meeting. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the district has been preparing both buildings for dispersal for some time.
"We've been working at this for a while, just in terms of getting the buildings cleaned out, and ready for an auction," said Lorenz. "We've just begun to have discussions on what we want to do with those buildings, moving forward. I think the overriding directive that we got is we want to be good neighbors. We want to make sure that whatever we do with those buildings does not compromise neighborhoods, or does not create a blight in any given area."
Lorenz says the board is exploring three options: either renting, selling or demolishing the structures. He says board members will gather information on all three options before making a final decision.
"We still have some questions to answer regarding zoning," he said. "We have some very significant questions regarding asbestos abatement. So, we need more information before we move forward. But, I think the board is open to finding a good use for those buildings, doing something with them that would benefit the community as a whole."
Lorenz says making a decision on either option could take several months.
"The asbestos abatement is going to be a big issue," said Lorenz. "That's an extensive process, and one that any potential buyer is going to have to factor into their plans. So, I would see us probably considering this or talking about this topic for the next several months, possibly."
In the meantime, the board approved the use of Purple Wave Online Auction Service to auction off items remaining in both buildings.
"By that, I mean just the items are still in those buildings," he said. "Things like old desks, and chairs, and tables and filing cabinets, and those kinds of things. There's a steam boiler in the Webster building that is still in pretty good shape, and we need to look into that to see whether that could be value to someone. We don't have a clear sense of what that value could be, or what is entailed. But, that's on the list of potential things to auction."
Because of COVID-19, Lorenz says the board felt it was safer to sell items online, rather than holding a live auction.