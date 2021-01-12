(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are taking steps to cover employees out for an extended period of time due to COVID-19.
Meeting in regular session Monday evening, the Red Oak School Board approved the extension of the paid sick leave, expanded family and medical leave provisions under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Approved by Congress as part of COVID-19 relief provisions, the measure provided up to 80 hours of paid sick leave and additional paid time off for qualifying public health emergency leave for qualifying employees working for organizations with fewer than 500 employees. Speaking on KMA's 7:05 newscast Tuesday morning, Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says the board opted to extend the measure.
"That legislation expired on December 31st," said Lorenz. "So, there's a lot of talk that it's going to come back, and that the federal government is going to institute something similar. But in the meantime, we wanted to make sure we had some continuity here in the district, and that our employees had some piece of mind, moving forward. So, again, we're just trying to take care of our employees."
Since its inception, Lorenz says about 30 employees have taken COVID-related leave.
"Now, that's not to say we've had 30 employees take 10 days," he said. "But, we've had a number of people who have taken some time to get tested, that have had some symptoms that turned out not to be COVID at all, but just out of an abundance of caution, wanted to make sure. This is something that a number of employees have taken advantage of, and we want to make sure that they have access to that type of leave."
In addition, Lorenz says the district is dealing with a small number of student cases.
"Coming back from break, we've had two confirmed cases," said Lorenz, "which is more than we want. But, when you compare that to our countywide positivity rate--which is about 20%--it's pretty significant. We're looking at 1% of our population, as opposed to 20% of the county--so we're doing pretty well. That being said, we have had some issues with athletes being positive. We have had some quarantines. We have had to postpone and reschedule some games. But, we're back into the swing of things, and we're moving forward."
In other business Monday night, the board renewed the inter-district agreement for agriculture/FFA and industrial technology programs with the Stanton School District for the remainder of the current school year.
Also Monday night, the board...
---approved the first reading of board policies regarding corporal punishment, mechanical restraint and prone restraint, as well as physical restraint and the seclusion of students.
---approved the reclassification of the transportation administrative assistant to exempt the transportation supervisor.
---approved hiring Elaine Pelzer as administrative assistant to the principal at Inman Elementary School for the 2020-21 school year.
---approved hiring Lindsay Blaine as para-professional at Inman for the remainder of the school year.
---approved the resignation of Arryn Gillespie as head tennis coach effective immediately.
You can hear the full interview with Ron Lorenz as a bonus on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.