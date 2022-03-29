(Red Oak) -- Ron Lorenz will remain the Red Oak School District's superintendent for at least three more years.
Meeting in regular session Monday evening, the Red Oak School Board approved a three-year extension of Lorenz's contract. Lorenz succeeded Tom Messinger as the district's chief administrator in July, 2020. Since that time, Lorenz tells KMA News he's proud to serve the district, the board and the community.
"There are a lot of great things, a lot of great people here in Red Oak--and I'm excited about where we're going," said Lorenz. "I think we've done a lot in just trying to move the needle in terms of student achievement. We've seen a nice bounce in that enrollment. A lot of credit goes to the Red Oak Early Childhood Center. So, we've experienced declining enrollment for a number of years, but the past few years, we've stabilized, and actually saw an increase this year."
Additionally, the board approved the district's fiscal 2023 budget, with a tax levy of $15.40 per thousand dollars valuation--a decrease of four cents over the current fiscal year's levy. However, Lorenz says the budget maximizes the district's surplus levy, in order to prepay outstanding general obligation bonds. He says the move was at board members' request.
"This budget was aligned with the priorities and expectations expressed by the board during our recent work session," he said. "During that meeting, the board expressed a desire to maximize our surplus levy to prepay our general obligation bonds that have become callable in 2025. But, they also wanted to maintain that consistent overall tax rate."
Lorenz says increased fuel and food costs were also factored into the fiscal '23 budget.
"There's still a lot of volatility--particularly with respect to fuel costs--but, with other commodities, as well," said Lorenz. "So, you kind of anticipate a little bit higher percentage for those kinds of things than in year's past, but that's just part of the process."
Lorenz credited School Business Official Deb Drey and Accounting Clerk Heidi Harris for their efforts in formulating the budget. In other business, the board terminated the custodial services contract with FBG Service Corporation, effective June 30th. Lorenz says the action was a procedural move, as the district sends out requests for proposals from other prospective custodial companies. He says the FBG contract required a decision before April 1st. Lorenz made his comments on KMA's 7:05 newscast Tuesday morning. You can hear the entire interview with Lorenz here: