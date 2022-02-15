(Red Oak) -- Efforts to fill vacant teaching and staff positions continue in the Red Oak School District.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Red Oak School Board approved the hiring of Coleman Mullenix as high school strength and conditioning teacher and high school head girls basketball coach, Alec Russell as high school physical education instructor and Julie Green as classroom teacher at Inman Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the district has seven openings yet to fill. Lorenz, however, adds it's only February, and he expects more openings before the end of the current school year.
"We're in the same situation that every school district in the state is in," said Lorenz. "We've just fortunate that we've done some things in terms of early notice incentives to get a sense as to how many openings we're going to have. And, we're addressing those. We're actively recruiting teachers. We're planning on attending some career fairs."
Like other districts, Red Oak is taking steps to retain current instructors, and lure new instructors to the district. At its previous meeting in late January, the board approved the use of American Rescue Plan ESSER III funds to provide one-time $2,000 retention stipends for all returning regular permanent employees, and to provide one-time $1,000 hiring incentives for new certified and classified employees for next school year. Lorenz says the district needs to support its teachers at a difficult time in the profession.
"I don't think it's a secret that we are experiencing a teacher shortage in the state," he said. "I looked at the figures yesterday, and it's significant. I think we just have to do our very best to take care of our teachers, to be gracious and merciful, and just let them know that we understand what they're going through. It's a tough time. It's a tough situation. It's a very demanding job, and that's what we're trying to do. We're just trying to take care of those folks."
Mullenix succeeds Cliff Owen as the high school's girls basketball coach. The board approved Owen's resignation, as well as Steve Thomas as a bus driver. In other business, the board approved the School Budget Review Committee's funding request for the fiscal year 2022 Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program in the amount of $39,748.