(Red Oak) -- Three prospective firms presented to Red Oak school officials on how they would conduct a comprehensive facilities assessment.
Meeting in regular session Monday evening, the Red Oak School Board heard presentations from Incite Design/Denovo Construction, CMBA Architects, and Alley-Poyner Macchietto Architecture. The board narrowed down the finalists from nine applications who expressed interest from an original 12 firms the board sent out requests for proposals to back in April. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News there seemed to be one common theme among the firms regarding how they would conduct the assessment.
"One thing all of them talked about is getting input from a variety of stakeholders and making sure they have a sense of where things are with our facilities," said Lorenz. "Then just getting a clear picture of what we want, what we need, and how we as a district want to proceed."
The decision to look into a comprehensive facilities assessment also comes as the district is dealing with a space crunch at Inman Elementary School, which Lorenz says is primarily due to increased enrollment numbers at the facility.
But, Lorenz says there was also some variance between the three proposals.
"They ranged in terms of timeline, or how long it would take complete the process from three to nine months and the cost ranged from $30,000 to $40,000," said Lorenz. "So each firm really had some unique features and kind of specific things that they really wanted to emphasize."
However, no action was taken by the board on any of the proposals, and Lorenz says the board intends to hold off on rushing to make a decision before its June 27th meeting.
"I think the board could say 'we don't need to do this,' I think the board could say 'no, we really like this process described by firm x or firm y or whichever," said Lorenz. "Right now there are no answers, it's just a matter of we got the information, the board is going to chew on that, and make a decision here in the next few weeks."
In other facility businesses, the board approved using ESSER funds to replace boilers at the Junior/Senior High School STEAM Center, which failed in the spring. Lorenz says the cost will be anywhere from $100,000 to $110,000.
"What we wanted to look at is whether we could make some enhancements or add some components that would then qualify for the use of ESSER funds," said Lorenz. "Our architects and engineers have assured us that we can do that by adding some different components that would enhance the air quality and make that expenditure ESSER eligible."
He adds the hope is to begin the boiler replacement as soon as possible with the hopes of completing the project by September. Lorenz made his comments on KMA's 7:05 newscast Tuesday morning. You can hear the full interview with Lorenz below:
In other business the board...
--Approved the hiring of Weston Rolenc as a High School Assistant Girls Basketball Coach for the 2022-23 school year, the resignation of Justin Williams as Assistant Principal and Lindsey Williams as a High School Counselor for the 2022-23 school year, and amending Janelle Erickson's 2022-23 contract to full time.
--Approved the acceptance of the Fiscal Year 2021 Audit as presented.