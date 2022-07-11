(Red Oak) -- Officials with Alley Poyner Machietto Architecture presented an outline of the next four to five months for a comprehensive facilities assessment for the Red Oak School District.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak School Board heard a presentation from Alley Poyner Machietto Architect Daric O'Neal, whose company was recently selected to perform a facilities assessment for the district and address the master facilities planning process. O'Neal says they kicked off the process Monday after meeting with an Assistology, LLC consultant specializing in accessibility needs. O'Neal says their guidance could be beneficial at Inman Elementary.
"They also deal very much with the special education environment, and the accessibility and universal design things we will want to look at, particularly when we get into the elementary building," said O'Neal. "So we're excited to have her on board."
O'Neal says 3D scans of the current facilities are expected to begin next week, followed by condition assessment walkthroughs starting July 20 of Inman, Red Oak Early Childhood, the Junior-Senior High School, and activities facilities. He adds they will also look at potential uses for the Webster and Bancroft buildings.
Additionally, O'Neal says they will be looking at a simple formula regarding enrollment numbers to determine if there is adequate square footage per student.
"We do a simple calculation with kind of a top down look of square footage, number of students, and then how many square feet do you get per student in your facilities," said O'Neal. "This is where you were at the time when we did this, and we certainly will go back through that again, and our target is always 200 square feet per student when you're looking at a K-12 facility."
O'Neal says they will formulate critical and optional repairs and their respective costs for each facility. Ultimately, he says the hope is to create several possible implementation scenarios or what he says is the bridge from the "where are we know" question to "where do we want to be."
"Where the priorities are, what the solutions are, and some costs related to the different scenarios, and there'll be ranges of costs for each one of the implementation scenarios," said O'Neal. "Ultimately, we want to get down from five scenarios, down to 'here's kind of the one vision, or one or two options, that we want to see moving forward."
O'Neal says the diagrams and options presented will be similar to the previous process the board went through for the latest renovations completed in 2019 -- which combined the district into two campuses.
O'Neal adds the assessment would include "re-programming" each facility. This includes Inman, where he says they plan to address the space crunch right now due to an increase in enrollment numbers since the previous assessment.
"We use programming as when we start looking at the number of classrooms and space, there's certainly some additional needs that you have there now that you didn't have at this particular time," said O'Neal. "You've got a different principle in the building, so there's a lot of things that have changed since we looked at that originally."
He adds that the plan is to begin administration and teacher user group meetings at the beginning of the upcoming school year and hold a couple of community meetings on the best uses of the Webster and Bancroft buildings. O'Neal adds they will implement plenty of student and parent surveys throughout the assessment.
In other business Monday night, the board...
--Approved the hirings of Anthony Jones as the Jr High Head Football Coach, Dillon Wiser as the Jr High Assistant Football Coach, Colby Sorensen as the Jr High Assistant Football Coach, Coleman Mullenix as Sr High Assistant Girls Track Coach, and Rebecca Figurelli as a 2nd Grade Classroom Teacher pending BOEE licensure all effective in the 2022-23 school year.
--Approved the resignation of Tristin Johnson as the Jr High Football Coach for the 2022-2023 school year.
--Approved authorizing board secretary to pay July bills prior to formal approval on August 8, 2022, in accordance with Board Policy 705.3.
--Approved a resolution transferring up to $15,000 from the General Fund to the Activity Fund during FY 2023 to purchase protective and safety equipment.
--Approved the first reading of board policies requiring revisions based on recent legislative action: 203, 403.2, 501.12, 501.13, 505.5, 505.R1, 505.7, 506.5, 607.2, 805, 805R1, and 901.1.
--Approved the renewal of Microsoft licensing for the district, including Microsoft office 365 licensing as well as server licensing.
--Approved the renewal of Brightly software for District, including TripDirect, Maintenance Direct and IT Help Desk software.