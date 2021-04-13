(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are hoping to implement "big ideas" received from patrons through a recent "though exchange."
At its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak School Board heard a report from the district's School Improvement Advisory Committee. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the report summarized some of the response gleaned through a recent survey of the district's patrons.
"We solicited input from our entire community using what is called a 'thought exchange,'" said Lorenz. "It had a great response. We had over 415 people respond. It generated more than 400 ideas, with nearly 8,000 ratings from different constituents. The facilitators got those folks together, and really drilled into those, and tried to cultivate the big ideas."
Lorenz says the major ideas were grouped into three SIAC subcommittees, including an academic subcommittee.
"We had an academic subcommittee that concentrated on issues regarding parent engagement, communication and rigor," he said. "They offered suggestions for how we can make parents more meaningful participants in their childrens' education, and some things that we might do to enhance our college and career planning, and also just communicating with parents."
Another subcommittee, the culture and climate subcommittee, focused on developing a comprehensive and consistent K-12 social, emotional learning plan. And, Lorenz says the operations and innovation subcommittee encouraged the board to pursue more vocational and technical training options.
"They recommended greater emphasis placed on lifeskills," said Lorenz, "things like career seminars, college planning, financial planning--those types of things. Then, they also wanted us to take a look at our outdoor facilities. I think we've done such a good job with our indoor facilities, now it's time to turn our attention to our outdoor facilities. That's something we've heard loud and clear."
Lorenz hopes the ideas suggested by the public and the subcommittees recommendations will serve as "anchor points" for decisions regarding the district's future.
"The board is planning on having a work session in June to implement as many of these things as possible, and contextualize them," he said. "We're already doing a lot of these things in kind of the starting phases, so the next step is just determining how we operationalize, and really respond to the needs of our community, which is exactly why we have these meetings, and we solicit ideas from all of our stakeholder."
In other business, the board set June 14th as the date for prospective buyers to present proposals regarding the former Webster and Bancroft elementary buildings. Written statements of intended uses must be submitted by June 7th. The board also approved a partnership agreement between the district and the Montgomery County Agricultural Society. Lorenz says the agreement spells out the district's responsibilities concerning the Montgomery County Fair. And, the board set a public hearing for April 26th on the exchange of district property in the city of Red Oak.
