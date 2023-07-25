(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials continue to shore up their teacher and staff positions before the 2023-24 school year.
During its regular meeting Wednesday, the Red Oak School Board heard updates from Junior-Senior High Principal Nate Perrien and Inman Elementary Principal Jane Chaillie on their respective teacher and staff openings. The board also approved multiple hiring decisions, including Jada Schwindt as a Junior-Senior High English Language Arts teacher pending licensure and Chris Koontz as a paraprofessional at Inman. Perrien says he is still working to fill three positions, including a social studies teacher, a family and consumer science instructor, and a math teacher. Perrien adds he is chasing down a lead on the social studies position.
"Social studies I reached out to a former teacher from my middle school days who resigned to raise young kids and a family today (Wednesday) and she didn't say no so that's a good sign," said Perrien. "But, we do have a contingency plan to fill those vacancies with, if we need to get away with it for a year, in-house staff. I've contacted all those people and said 'hey, you're kind of plan b if we have to get to that point.'"
Meanwhile, Superintendent Ron Lorenz says a FACS instructor has been hard to find for any school district across the state, citing over 40 openings currently in Iowa. However, Perrien says he has found an individual interested in the role.
"I talked to a local substitute who had a number of hours at the kitchen at one of the nursing homes in town--she has a four year degree and would qualify for the 'culinary arts authorization' to teach that through the state so she's met three years and some coursework," he said. "We sat down to fill out some paperwork and it seemed too easy to be quite honest with you. So, I'm going to sit down and have a formal conversation with them or interview process."
Regarding the math teacher position, Perrien says he has been in touch with two retired teachers who have expressed interest in returning on a more temporary basis for the upcoming school year. Lorenz commended Perrien for his recruitment efforts for the two positions that have recently been hard to find.
"The fact that we actually have an opportunity to hire a family consumer science teacher is staggering to me because their are nearly 45 openings across the state and I give Nate a lot of credit," said Lorenz. "He leaves no stone unturned in finding these folks and I'm amazed because I think we have a very good shot at hiring not just a family consumer science teacher but a math teacher. Those are two different breeds of unicorn that just don't seem to exist right now."
Meanwhile, Chaillie says they are still searching for a 4th-grade classroom teacher and a guidance counselor.