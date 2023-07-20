(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials received an update on the development of a new work-based learning program.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Red Oak School Board heard from Work-Based Learning Coordinator Janelle Erickson, who presented an initial draft of the program's handbook and an implementation plan moving forward. After an initial planning session in March, Erickson says an administrative group has spent several months in a research, planning, and creating phase. Erickson says the program's goal is to make a smoother transition for students from high school into the workplace while establishing a talent pipeline with local businesses.
"They are going to be constantly immersed in the opportunities to be able to develop in different competency areas that are super important for right now and their futures," said Erickson. "It's also going to equip them with tools and resources that are going to help them make more informed decisions about their future as they transition away from high school."
Erickson adds that she, Superintendent Ron Lorenz, Junior-Senior High Principal Nate Perrien, and Junior-Senior High Curriculum Director Leanne Fluckey have been involved in the process. While it is ongoing, Erickson says establishing the initial manual was a significant milestone and has taken a lot of effort from everyone involved.
"It's involved a lot of trainings and conferences, I've visited some schools and done a lot of Zoom meetings," she said. "I've reached out to a lot of different people--experts in the field, people that are doing it, and people that are at the state level."
Erickson says the group initially identified 10 core competencies they hope to develop, including communication, adaptability, leadership, initiative and self-direction, productivity, perseverance, accountability, creative and critical thinking, and collaboration. She adds they have developed a three-prong approach to instilling those competencies, including school-based learning, career knowledge, and work-based learning. On top of courses, Erickson says the career knowledge portion will allow students to elaborate on their interests.
"Students can pursue projects related to career pathways that they're interested in, so this will be sort of imbedded into one of the courses where they're immersed in authentic learning projects--it's similar to what the state has put together with their clearinghouse," Erickson explained. "We envision having our own clearinghouse here with businesses from our own community where they can put projects out there for our kids to work on and collaborate with them."
Currently, there are three courses students could take for credit which would also involve interest identification, career exploration, and focus. Ultimately, Erickson says they hope the multi-angle approach creates an "agile learning environment" for students to learn, practice, and refine employability skills. However, she adds the work is far from over, as they plan to make multiple revisions to the manual and establish an advisory committee.
"We are going to be working on a second draft of the program manual and we're going to have to revise it all and adjust it through conversations and meetings and we are going to establish a work-based learning advisory committee and work on another draft after having input from the committee," said Erickson. "Then we'll grow initial partnerships with local businesses and that is going to take a lot of work just going out to the community and growing those partnerships."
She adds that it will also take some time to establish the training agreements and plans for potential internships, finalize the work-based learning content, and recruit for and promote the program. Erickson says the hope is to launch the program in August 2024.