(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak school district staffer is changing positions to fill a need in the district.
Earlier this week, the Red Oak School Board approved the hiring of Sue Ann Crouse as Inman Elementary School's new dean of students in the 2021-22 school year. Red Oak Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the district is using COVID relief dollars to create the position, designed to assist students in a variety of ways.
"This is a position intended to provide social, emotional and behavioral supports to students at Inman Elementary School," said Lorenz. "It's a position that's going to help with the day-to-day operations of the building, and will give some flexibility to our elementary principal, so that she can play more of an instructional leadership role--being in classrooms, being with teachers and kids, and really leading the teaching and learning going on in the buildings."
Similar positions are in place in other area districts.
"A dean of students is typically the equivalent of an assistant principal," he said. "Somebody who is going to handle operational issues, scheduling issues, student discipline issues. If we have kids that need additional coaching, encouragement, a dean is someone who can play that role, as well."
While the opening received great interest, Lorenz says Crouse did the best of all the candidates.
"She did a great job in the interview process," said Lorenz. "She did a great job just in terms of credentials and her background, certainly in her knowledge of the district. We feel blessed to have her on staff."
With the new position, the board approved Crouse's resignation as Inman's technology strategist. In addition, the board approved the installation of new security cameras at the elementary school. Lorenz says the cameras will serve more roles than just security.
"We sought to purchase security cameras, I think is probably the best term," he said, "basically one of those cameras so that we can conduct contract tracing at the elementary school, just as we have at the high school level. The state had already approved that expenditure, the board had already approved that expenditure in concept. We approved the contract so the individuals, the company can begin installing those, and have those in place before the school year begins."
Lorenz made his comments in an interview on KMA's 7:05 newscast Tuesday morning.