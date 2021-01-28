(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are hoping to expedite hiring new employees by enticing those who are considering leaving.
At its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Red Oak School Board approved a pilot program providing incentives for licensed staff members to provide early notification of their departure. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says other districts have used similar methods to fill pending openings earlier in the school year.
"All of you know that hiring is the most important thing we do," said Lorenz, "and the sooner you start that process, the better job that you can do. Without knowing who's going to move on, it's really difficult to do anything in terms of succession planning, organizational planning--those kinds of things. So, what this does is provide individuals who know that they're going to be moving on some incentive now, so that we can proceed with the hiring process."
Lorenz says the incentives involve cash payments to individuals submitting their resignations before certain deadlines.
"Should a certified employee--a teacher or administrator--who knows that they're going to be leaving us," he said, "if they submit a written resignation by February 8th, 2021 to be effective at the end of the current school year, that individual would be eligible to receive a $1,000 reverence bonus. If someone turns in a resignation between February 9th and March 5th, they would be eligible to receive a $500 reverence bonus."
If the pilot program is successful, future incentives may be offered as early as December. The superintendent says the incentives help not only the outgoing employee, but also the district in getting a jump on recruiting new hires.
"What happens is, they get that resignation in," said Lorenz, "they get that severance bonus just in time for Christmas. Meanwhile, the district is aware that we can post, and often times cherry pick some of those December grads. Even if we don't have December grads, it really puts the district in a place where we're first to the party. We have our pick of candidates, as opposed to interviewing in June, when we're left interviewing whoever is left."
One stipulation is that the employees receiving resignation incentives must agree not to file for unemployment insurance. In other business, the board...
---approved the hiring of Larry Orr as secondary special education instructor for this school year.
---approved the second reading of board policies regarding corporal punishment, mechanical restraint and prone restraint, physical restraint and seclusion of students.
---approved the use of ESSER II funding to equip the remainder of the district's classrooms and learning spaces with interactive flat panels.