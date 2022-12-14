(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials have backed a funding switch for a new vehicle.
During a special meeting Monday morning, the Red Oak School Board approved using Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, or PPEL, funds instead of Child Nutrition Program funds for purchasing a new lift van for the school's food service program. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the funding swap doesn't affect the purchase, which was authorized by the board previously, but simply pulls the funding from elsewhere to adhere to specific guidelines for the purchase.
"On October 24th, the board approved the purchase of the new van and since then we've been told that School Nutrition funds were not an acceptable use for this purpose, so we switch to PPEL," said Lorenz.
While the board had previously authorized up to $65,000 for the purchase, Lorenz says the cost came in at $57,186. The superintendent says the acquisition comes as the current vehicle has begun to run into mechanical troubles.
"We've had a number of issues with our current food service van over the past few years, it's doesn't have a lot of miles on it, but it's been in the shop a few times," said Lorenz. "We've had some other vehicles that are kind of at the 'end-of-life' so we decided to re-purpose this particular van to put into a facilities fleet and purchase a new vehicle for our nutrition program."
Lorenz says the new vehicle is ready to go and will likely begin being used after the holiday break. In other business, the board approved a varsity wrestling trip to Kansas City, Missouri, to participate in the Kansas City Stampede Wrestling Tournament on December 16th and 17th.