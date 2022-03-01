(Red Oak) -- Personnel considerations dominated Monday night's Red Oak School Board meeting.
Board members approved a long list of resignations effective at the end of the current school year, including several teachers: Kindergarten teacher Katie Adam, 5th Grade Instructor Sue Timmerman, 3rd Grade Instructor and Junior High Volleyball Coach Kennedy Candor, and Elementary P-E Instructor and Junior High Football Coach Kendell Candor. The board approved the contracts of Dillon Wiser and Brooke Doyle as upper elementary classroom teacher, Josie Wiser as lower elementary classroom teacher, and Reagan Nicholas as pre-K paraeducator for next school year. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the district has entered the hiring season for instructors and staff members.
"We've been a little bit ahead of the game," said Lorenz, "because we've done some things here in Red Oak to try to get people to communicate with us as soon as possible. We have a very clear sense at this point as to where we're going to be next year in terms of staffing. Certainly, we'll probably have some additional resignations this spring, but for the most part, we know what we're facing."
Lorenz says the district's biggest need in terms of teachers is at the elementary level.
"Our initial wave of resignations occurred at the high school, the junior-senior high school," said Lorenz. "But, we've had some time and we're really getting those things hired. In fact, with a couple of offers out currently, we're going to be fully staffed at the junior-senior high school, So, we're going to turn our attention to Inman Elementary, and start recruiting, and interviewing, and hiring those elementary school teachers."
Lorenz says"forward-thinking" actions by the board over the past few years--including early incentives for future staff departures--continue to help the district's instructor recruiting efforts.
"What that does is provide a stipend for teachers who let us know during the year," said Lorenz. "So, those folks that let us know back in November and December, they get a $1,250 stipend. Then, those who let us know in mid-January get a $750 stipend. That's not enough money that it's really going to encourage anybody to go elsewhere. But, if they know they're going elsewhere, if they know they're going to retire, if they know that they're moving, they let us know so that we can start this hiring process."
In addition, the board in late January approved the use of American Rescue Plan ESSER III funds to provide one-time $2,000 retention stipends for all returning regular permanent employees, and to provide one-time $1,000 hiring incentives for new certified and classified employees for next school year.
Other resignations approved by board included Steve Thomas as bus driver, Angela Kruse as paraprofessional, Beth DeBolt as junior-senior high school secretary, Paige Copple as prom sponsor and high school girls assistant track coach, Dan DeGroot as junior high wrestling coach and Justin Williams as junior high football coach. Ron Lorenz made his comments on KMA's 7:05 newscast Tuesday morning. The complete interview is available here: